Manuel Akanji questions Cesc Fabregas's Como success after Inter win

Former Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has questioned the excitement surrounding Cesc Fabregas's Como, insisting that the Italian club still have plenty to learn despite their impressive Champions League campaign.

Como have emerged as one of Europe's surprise packages this season, producing some remarkable results under the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, including a stunning 9-1 victory over Lens in the Champions League.

However, their progress has not convinced Akanji, who helped Inter Milan secure a 2-0 victory over Fabregas's side at San Siro on Sunday.

The Switzerland international has now won all four matches he has personally played against Como, a record he believes offers a different perspective on the growing reputation of the ambitious Serie A club.

Speaking during Switzerland's international training camp on Wednesday, Akanji delivered a pointed assessment of Fabregas's team, although he also acknowledged the quality they have demonstrated since returning to Italy's top flight.

Manuel Akanji questions Cesc Fabregas's Como hype after Inter victory

Asked about the so-called 'Como phenomenon', Akanji made little attempt to hide his scepticism.

"What phenomenon? I've played against them four times and won all four," the defender said during his international press conference, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

"To me, they're not that big of a phenomenon."

Akanji was referring to his personal record against Como, rather than suggesting that Inter had won every meeting between the clubs.

Indeed, the Nerazzurri were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of last season's Coppa Italia semi-final, a match in which Akanji did not feature.

The former City defender nevertheless recognised Como's progress under Fabregas, particularly their ability to compete in European football.

"Of course, they've adapted very well to Serie A and they also won 9-1 in the Champions League," he continued.

"They're a very strong team, but in the games I've played against them, they didn't seem superior to other teams.

"They still have a lot to learn."

His remarks followed another disappointing encounter with Inter for Fabregas, whose side arrived in Milan on a six-match winning streak across all competitions.

Como had attracted widespread attention with their extraordinary success against Lens in France, where Tasos Douvikas scored a hat-trick as the Italian club recorded one of the most emphatic victories of this season's Champions League league phase.

They had also defeated Manchester United 4-1 in Europe, further demonstrating their ability to trouble established opponents.

However, Inter proved a significantly more difficult challenge.

Goals from Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram inside the opening 20 minutes gave Cristian Chivu's side control of Sunday's contest, and Como were unable to produce a response.

The result extended Inter's impressive record against their regional rivals and ended Como's recent winning run.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Fabregas admits Como still have ground to make up on Inter

Despite the sharp tone of Akanji's assessment, Fabregas had already acknowledged the difference between the two teams.

Before Sunday's encounter, the former Spain international described Inter as the strongest side in Italy and suggested that Como's development was still a work in progress.

Following the defeat, he offered another candid assessment of his team's shortcomings.

"We didn't start the game well, we made a few mistakes and we weren't confident," Fabregas told DAZN.

"We have to congratulate Inter, who played much better than us."

The Como manager highlighted the difficulty of competing against opponents with greater experience, particularly as his squad adjust to the demands of playing domestic and European matches every few days.

He also identified Inter's ability to exploit turnovers as a decisive factor in the defeat.

"They're very strong in transition, the strongest in Europe," Fabregas explained, acknowledging that mistakes in possession had left his players exposed.

His response was notably measured, with the 39-year-old refusing to search for excuses despite the disappointment of losing a significant league encounter.

Fabregas has transformed Como into an ambitious outfit capable of competing with some of Europe's established names, with young talents such as Nico Paz playing important roles in their development.

Their performances have raised expectations considerably, particularly after the historic victory over Lens.

However, Inter remain a difficult obstacle for the former Premier League midfielder, who has yet to record a victory against the Milan giants since becoming Como manager.

Akanji also acknowledged that Inter have experienced defensive problems of their own this season.

The Swiss international admitted that individual mistakes had contributed to several goals conceded by Chivu's team, but said internal discussions following their recent derby defeat to AC Milan had helped improve matters.

Inter responded with consecutive victories over Feyenoord and Como, scoring five goals without conceding.

For Fabregas, the challenge is to ensure that Sunday's setback does not interrupt his team's wider progress.

Como will resume their Champions League campaign against AEK Athens on November 24, when they will have another opportunity to demonstrate the qualities that have made them one of Europe's most talked-about emerging teams.