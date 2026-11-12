Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'fall behind' Italian giants in Rayan Ait-Nouri race

Manchester United have reportedly fallen behind Juventus in the race for Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a new left-back given the issues at the beginning of a difficult 2026-27 campaign, with both Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu enduring fitness setbacks in recent times.

Ait-Nouri has struggled for gametime in Enzo Maresca's squad this season, with the Algeria international failing to feature in a single Premier League fixture so far, sitting firmly on the fringes of the first-team plans.

As well as planned changes to the playing staff, there is also set to be a major dugout alteration at the Theatre of Dreams, where Mauricio Pochettino is supposedly closing in on becoming Man Utd's new head coach.

Whilst defence is an area of severe concern for the Red Devils, Man City have talented youngsters on loan elsewhere this term such as Stephen Mfuni, who is said to be admired by Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

© Iconsport / PA images

Man Utd trailing Juventus in Ait-Nouri hunt?

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City defender Ait Nouri is 'certain' to leave the Etihad club during the January transfer window, with a number of potential suitors circling.

One of those is understood to be Juventus, who are in the market for defensive reinforcements as they look to enjoy a positive Serie A campaign and ultimately qualify for the Champions League once again.

Given their precarious financial situation, the report claims that the Old Lady are looking to secure an initial loan move for Ait-Nouri in the New Year, with a view to making the arrangement permanent next summer.

With the possibility of signing the Algerian outright this winter, Manchester United hold a particular advantage, however, it is believed that Juventus are leading the race for the left-back.

Juve have supposedly made initial enquiries over a move for a player who they attempted to sign during the most recent summer trading point, with Ait-Nouri eventually staying put in Manchester.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Man Utd's obvious need

Due to the injuries to Shaw and Dorgu so far this season, Manchester United have been down to the bare bones at left-back - a position that has been a problem area for the Red Devils in recent seasons.

The club's insistence to focus their transfer attentions on the midfield and forward spots over the past two years have led to the neglect of Man Utd's backline, with the side shipping goals at an alarming rate since the beginning of 2026-27.

The arrival of Ait-Nouri would provide a valuable option at the back for the Red Devils, however, who can say with any degree of certainty that the Algerian is an improvement on the current choices.