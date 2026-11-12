Man Utd managers since Ferguson: Every manager's record, win percentage and time in charge

Manchester United are expected to confirm Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, who has been relieved of his duties at Old Trafford.

The former Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur boss is expected to leave his role with the United States to take charge of the 20-time English champions, with another managerial change set to begin a new chapter at the club.

Since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, United have appointed a succession of permanent managers and interim coaches, with varying degrees of success.

Here, Sports Mole looks at every manager to take charge of the Red Devils since Ferguson's departure, examining their time in charge, overall record and win percentage.

© Imago

David Moyes was selected to succeed Ferguson in July 2013 after impressing during his time at Everton, but his spell at Old Trafford proved considerably more difficult than anticipated.

The Scot won the Community Shield in his first competitive fixture, beating Championship side Wigan Athletic 2-0, but United struggled for consistency throughout the season.

Moyes was dismissed in April 2014 after the club's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League had faded, with United eventually finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Now 63, the Scottish manager is back at Everton for a second spell on Merseyside, having returned to the club in January 2025.

Record: 51 matches, 27 wins, 9 draws, 15 defeats

Win percentage: 52.9%

Tenure: July 2013 to April 2014

© Imago / Action Plus

Following Moyes's departure, former United midfielder Ryan Giggs took temporary charge for the final four matches of the 2013-14 season.

Giggs won two, drew one and lost one of those fixtures, including a 4-0 victory over Norwich City.

His brief spell gave him a 50% win percentage, but he was not retained as the club's permanent manager.

Record: 4 matches, 2 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat

Win percentage: 50%

Tenure: April 2014 to May 2014

© Imago

Louis van Gaal arrived in the summer of 2014 after guiding the Netherlands to the World Cup semi-finals in Brazil, bringing considerable managerial experience to Old Trafford.

The Dutchman won 54 of his 103 matches in charge and secured the FA Cup in his second season, beating Crystal Palace in the final.

However, United's failure to qualify for the Champions League proved costly, and Van Gaal was dismissed in May 2016, just two days after lifting the trophy.

Record: 103 matches, 54 wins, 25 draws, 24 defeats

Win percentage: 52.4%

Tenure: July 2014 to May 2016

© Imago

"The Special One" became United's third permanent manager since Ferguson in May 2016, going on to record the highest win percentage of any permanent appointment since the legendary Scot's departure, with 84 victories from 144 matches at a rate of 58.3%.

The Portuguese enjoyed a successful first season, winning the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League, before guiding the Red Devils to second place in the Premier League in 2017-18.

However, results and performances deteriorated during his third campaign, and he was dismissed in December 2018.

Record: 144 matches, 84 wins, 32 draws, 28 defeats

Win percentage: 58.3%

Tenure: May 2016 to December 2018

© Imago

Former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially arrived as caretaker boss in December 2018, enjoying an impressive run of results before being handed the job permanently.

Across 168 matches, Solskjaer recorded 91 wins, 37 draws and 40 defeats, giving him a win percentage of 54.2% and cementing his status as one of the most popular managers among United fans since Ferguson's departure.

United reached the Europa League final in 2021 and finished second in the Premier League that season, but a poor run of form during the following campaign led to his departure in November 2021.

Record: 168 matches, 91 wins, 37 draws, 40 defeats

Win percentage: 54.2%

Tenure: December 2018 to November 2021

Michael Carrick (first spell)

© Iconsport / PA Images

Carrick took temporary charge following the Norwegian's dismissal, overseeing three matches between November and December 2022.

The former Tottenham and England midfielder won two and drew one, leaving him unbeaten during his first brief spell and with a win rate of 66.7%.

He subsequently left the club's coaching staff following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick and went on to manage Middlesbrough before returning to Old Trafford earlier this year.

Record: 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 draw, 0 defeats

Win percentage: 66.7%

Tenure: November 2021 to December 2021

Ralf Rangnick

© Imago

Ralf Rangnick was appointed interim manager in December 2021 and was expected to oversee a transition before moving into a consultancy role at the end of the season.

However, his time in charge proved difficult, with United winning just 11 of their 29 matches, drawing 10 and losing eight.

His 37.9% win percentage was the lowest of any manager to take charge of the club since Ferguson at that point.

Ralf Rangnick has since spent over four years in charge of Austria, guiding the national team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Record: 29 matches, 11 wins, 10 draws, 8 defeats

Win percentage: 37.9%

Tenure: December 2021 to May 2022

© Imago

Erik ten Hag arrived in May 2022 and made an encouraging start to life in Manchester, winning the League Cup in his first season and restoring the Red Devils to the Champions League.

The Dutchman recorded 70 victories in 128 matches, giving him a win percentage of 54.7%, and added the FA Cup to his trophy collection in 2024.

Nevertheless, inconsistent league performances and a poor start to the 2024-25 campaign resulted in his dismissal in October 2024.

Record: 128 matches, 70 wins, 23 draws, 35 defeats

Win percentage: 54.7%

Tenure: May 2022 to October 2024

© Imago

Van Nistelrooy stepped in as caretaker boss following Ten Hag's departure, having previously served as part of the Dutchman's coaching staff.

The former United striker made an immediate impression, winning three and drawing one of his four matches in charge.

His 75% win percentage is the highest on the list, although his spell was considerably shorter than those of the club's permanent appointments.

Since leaving the Red Devils, Van Nistelrooy has gone on to manage Leicester City, but was dismissed after winning just five of his 27 matches in charge of the Foxes.

Record: 4 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw, 0 defeats

Win percentage: 75%

Tenure: October 2024 to November 2024

© Imago / Sportimage

Amorim was appointed in November 2024 after impressing at Sporting Lisbon, but his time at Old Trafford proved challenging despite arriving with a strong reputation.

The Portuguese won 24 of his 63 matches, recording a win rate of 38.1%, and struggled to establish consistency during his time in charge.

His spell ended in January 2026, with United having failed to make the progress expected.

Record: 63 matches, 24 wins, 18 draws, 21 defeats

Win percentage: 38.1%

Tenure: November 2024 to January 2026

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher was placed in temporary charge following Amorim's departure in January 2026.

Fletcher oversaw two matches, drawing one and losing the other, before the club turned to Carrick.

His short spell therefore ended without a victory.

Record: 2 matches, 1 draw, 1 defeat

Win percentage: 0%

Tenure: January 2026

Michael Carrick (second spell)

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January 2026, initially taking charge until the end of the season after United dismissed Amorim, who is currently in charge of AC Milan.

His second spell began impressively, with 12 wins from his first 17 matches helping the Red Devils secure a third-place finish in the Premier League and a return to Champions League football.

Carrick subsequently signed a new contract in May, but his fortunes changed dramatically during the 2026-27 campaign.

United struggled for consistency and found themselves in the relegation zone after 10 league matches, with their dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa proving to be Carrick's final fixture.

The club confirmed his departure on November 12, bringing his second spell to an end less than six months after he signed a new deal with the club, leaving United 18th in the league.

Record: 32 matches, 15 wins, 8 draws, 9 defeats

Win percentage: 46.9%

Tenure: January 2026 to November 2026