Michael Carrick, Man Utd break unwanted all-time records after sacking confirmed with club statement

Michael Carrick has officially been sacked as Manchester United head coach and has departed Old Trafford with an unwanted all-time record.

The 45-year-old’s inevitable exit was confirmed on Thursday morning with a club statement explaining why the “extremely difficult” decision was made.

“Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025-26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.

“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.

“The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.”

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Carrick sets unwanted managerial record after Man Utd sacking

Four months after becoming Man United’s interim boss following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, Carrick was rewarded with the permanent role in May after steering the club back into the Champions League.

However, Carrick has now left Man United sitting in 18th place in the Premier League table following the club’s worst start to a season for 40 years, accumulating only eight points from their opening 10 games (W1 D5 L4).

Although Red Devils supporters have continued to give their full backing to Carrick, acknowledging that deeper issues lie with the club's hierarchy, the decision has been made for the club to move in a new direction.

Carrick has therefore set an unwanted record of overseeing the fewest games as a permanent Man United manager (32 in total, 16 as permanent boss), overtaking Clarence "Lal" Hilditch (33) who was in charge between October 1926 and April 1927.

Across those 32 games, Carrick won 15, drew eight and lost nine in all competitions (46.9% win rate), though he only recorded four victories across his final 16 matches in charge (25% win rate).

FEWEST GAMES FOR MAN UNITED MANAGERS (Permanent Only) 1. Michael Carrick | 32 games (16 as permanent boss) | January 2026 - November 2026 2. Clarence Hilditch | 33 games | October 1926 - April 1927 3. Walter Crickmer | 43 games | November 1931 - July 1932 4. David Moyes | 51 games | July 2013 - April 2014 5. Ruben Amorim | 63 games | November 2024 - January 2026

Carrick sacked: Man Utd set unwanted 148-year first after latest managerial change

Meanwhile, Man United have now sacked two managers (Carrick in November and Amorim in January) in the same calendar year for the first time in their 148-year history.

Carrick’s exit also means that the Red Devils have sacked managers in three successive seasons for the very first time.

© Iconsport / SPI

Prior to the dismissals of Carrick and Amorim, Erik ten Hag was relieved of his duties in October 2024, just four months after being given a new contract.

Man United have had a total of seven permanent managers and five different interim bosses since club icon Sir Alex Ferguson called time on his legendary 26-year reign in the summer of 2013.

It is widely expected that Mauricio Pochettino will be appointed as Carrick’s successor, with an agreement in principle said to be in place for him to swap his current role as USA national team coach for the Old Trafford hotseat.