Barcelona transfer news: Barca plot fresh Ruud Nijstad swoop, first obstacle identified

Barcelona have made Ruud Nijstad their priority for the next winter transfer window and are preparing a fresh offensive. A first obstacle has been identified in this pursuit.

In the last summer transfer window, Ruud Nijstad was on Barcelona’s radar. The 18-year-old centre-back nevertheless chose to stay at Twente to continue his progress.

It was a choice that has paid off for the Dutchman, who has firmly established himself as a starter at his boyhood club.

So far this season, Ruud Nijstad has played 19 matches and scored two goals. He is therefore back on Barcelona’s radar, as the club want to sign a left-footed centre-back this winter. The Catalan club want to sign a player for several seasons and not just to finish the campaign.

Barcelona have made Ruud Nijstad their priority

© Imago / Pro Shots

The Netherlands Under-19 international is the priority of Barcelona’s sporting management, according to Sport.

Barcelona are preparing their offensive to try their luck again this winter. However, signing Nijstad will not be easy for the Spanish champions. The defender’s value has not stopped rising over the months.

Twente, therefore, want to recoup around £17m (€20m) for their gem. Barcelona consider this amount excessive and do not plan to invest that sum this winter. In addition, the club cannot afford to spend a large amount in the next winter window because of financial fair play.

Barcelona could fund Nijstad move with sales as Twente demand £17m-plus

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

The departure of a player surplus to requirements in the eyes of Hansi Flick, such as Alejandro Balde, who is on the radar of several Premier League clubs, could nevertheless increase Barcelona’s room for manoeuvre.

It remains to be seen whether he really decides to leave Barcelona this winter and in what form his exit could materialise.

In any case, Barcelona plan to try again with Ruud Nijstad, who is seen as the ideal signing given his current level, potential and versatility, as he can also play at left-back. However, the amount demanded by Twente is a problem. This pursuit is one to follow in the next transfer window.