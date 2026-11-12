Portugal predicted lineup vs. Denmark: Jorge Jesus could hand debut to 23-year-old

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus could hand a debut to Monaco's Flavio Nazinho in Saturday's UEFA Nations League contest with Denmark.

Nuno Mendes is a notable absentee through injury, while another candidate to start at left-back, Joao Cancelo, is out of the match through suspension.

As a result, there could be a first international appearance for Nazinho, who has been in strong form for Monaco this season, scoring once and providing two assists in 14 appearances.

Portugal will also be missing Francisco Conceicao through suspension on Saturday, while there is no Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad following his recent retirement.

As a result, this match will officially mark the start of a new era for Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and Joao Neves could feature as the three midfielders, while it is likely that Goncalo Ramos, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix will start in the attack.

Man United's Diogo Dalot could also be in line for a spot at right-back.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Nazinho; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Felix, Ramos, Neto