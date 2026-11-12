Preview: Portugal vs Denmark - prediction, team news, lineups

Portugal will officially begin life after the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo with a clash against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night.

Jorge Jesus' side have already booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition, while Denmark are battling to claim the second qualification spot in the section.

Match preview

Portugal have been note-perfect in the 2026-27 Nations League, boasting a record of four wins from four matches to collect 12 points, which has left them at the top of Group A4 and already seen them secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Jesus' team are six points ahead of second-placed Denmark, who they beat 4-2 in the reverse match between the two sides at the start of October.

Portugal have also beaten Norway twice and Wales once in Group A4, and they will finish their league campaign away to Wales on November 17.

Selecao das Quinas won the 2024-25 Nations League, beating Spain in the final on penalties, and they are aiming to lift the trophy for the third time, having also triumphed in 2018-19.

Ronaldo has now retired from international duty, so a new era for Portugal will officially begin in this match, and it will be fascinating to see how the European nation move forward without their legendary number seven.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Denmark have a record of two wins and two defeats from their four matches in Group A4, which has left them second in the table on six points, six points behind the leaders Portugal and three ahead of both third-placed Wales and fourth-placed Norway.

Brian Riemer's side opened their tournament with a 3-2 defeat to Norway, before recording a 2-0 win over Wales ahead of their 4-2 reverse to Portugal, but a 1-0 victory over Wales last time out has left them in charge of their own destiny at this stage.

The Danes require four points from their final two matches in the group against Portugal and Norway to be sure of a spot in the final eight of the tournament, although three points may also be enough depending on the head-to-head tie-breakers.

Denmark have historically found it difficult against Portugal, only winning four of their previous 19 meetings in all competitions.

The Danes last overcame Portugal (1-0) in a Nations League quarter-final first leg in March 2025, although they went on to lose the second leg 5-2 and therefore exit the competition 5-3 on aggregate.

Portugal Nations League form:

Portugal form (all competitions):

Denmark Nations League form:

Denmark form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Alamy

Portugal will be missing both Joao Cancelo and Francisco Conceicao through suspension on Saturday, while there is no Ronaldo in the squad following his recent retirement.

Nuno Mendes' absence through the injury has seemingly opened the door for Monaco's Flavio Nazinho to make a spectacular debut at left-back in this contest.

Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and Joao Neves could feature as the three midfielders, while it is likely that Goncalo Ramos will be given the nod down the middle for this match.

As for Denmark, six players are one booking away from a ban, but the national side do not have any suspension issues for this match.

Patrick Dorgu is a notable absentee, having only just recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the last international break.

Rasmus Hojlund has scored 16 goals in 39 appearances for his country and is once again expected to lead the line, while there could also be a start in an attacking area for Victor Froholdt.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Nazinho; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Felix, Ramos, Neto

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle; Isaksen, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Daramy; Hojlund, Froholdt

We say: Portugal 2-1 Denmark

Denmark are more than capable of making this a tricky match for Portugal, and we are backing the visitors to score, but Jesus' side should be able to extend their 100% record in this season's competition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.