Portugal vs. Denmark: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of UEFA Nations League clash

Portugal and Denmark will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The former have already booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament, having picked up 12 points from their four matches in Group 4 of League A.

Denmark, meanwhile, are second in the section, claiming six points from four matches.

The Danes are three points clear of third-placed Wales with two matches left and are therefore in a strong position to claim a top-two finish in the section.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two teams ahead of their encounter on Saturday night.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 19

Denmark wins: 4

Draws: 2

Portugal wins: 13

Denmark and Portugal have faced each other a total of 19 times on the international stage across all competitions, including friendlies.

Portugal comfortably lead the overall head-to-head record with 13 victories, while Denmark have only beaten A Selecao das Quinas on four occasions, and there have also been two draws played out between the two nations.

The very first meeting between Denmark and Portugal was a friendly that took place back in June 1966 when Jose Torres scored twice in a 3-1 victory for A Selecao das Quinas in Esbjerg.

Over a 34-year period, Portugal won seven and drew one of their first eight encounters with Denmark, including a thumping 5-0 home victory in Euro 1972 qualifying - their biggest win over the Danes to date.

Like London buses, two Danish victories then came at once, with a 4-2 friendly win on home soil in September 2006 followed two years later by a 3-2 away success in Lisbon in 2010 World Cup qualifying.

Portugal won only one of their five meetings with Denmark over a five-year period up until October 2011 when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat in Euro 2012 qualifying.

A Selecao das Quinas then posted three straight wins over Denmark, before the Danes claimed a slender 1-0 first-leg victory in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals courtesy of a second-half strike from Rasmus Hojlund.

However, Portugal bounced back just three days later and prevailed 5-2 after extra time in the second leg in Lisbon, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Francisco Trincao (2) among the goalscorers in the thrilling contest.

The last meeting between the two teams came in the 2026-27 Nations League, with Portugal posting a 4-2 win over Denmark.

Saturday's match will be Portugal's first fixture since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement.

Last 10 meetings (all competitions)

Oct 01, 2026: Denmark 2-4 Portugal (UEFA Nations League Group Stage)

Mar 23, 2025: Portugal 5-2 Denmark (a.e.t) (UEFA Nations League Quarter-Final Second Leg)

Mar 20, 2025: Denmark 1-0 Portugal (UEFA Nations League Quarter-Final First Leg)

Oct 08, 2015: Portugal 1-0 Denmark (European Championship Qualifiers)

Oct 14, 2014: Denmark 0-1 Portugal (European Championship Qualifiers)

Jun 13, 2012: Denmark 2-3 Portugal (European Championship Group Stage)

Oct 11, 2011: Denmark 2-1 Portugal (European Championship Group Stage)

Oct 08, 2010: Portugal 3-1 Denmark (European Championship Group Stage)

Sept 05, 2009: Denmark 1-1 Portugal (World Cup Qualifier)

Sept 10, 2008: Portugal 2-3 Denmark (World Cup Qualifier)