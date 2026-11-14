Chelsea make 'contact' to sign £25m Real Betis talent

Chelsea are reportedly in contact with Jose Antonio Morante to enquire about a potential move to Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues have made a stuttering start to their 2026-27 campaign and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, with 16 points from 10 matches.

Chelsea spent heavily during the summer and also sold several players to balance the books, but they have continued to show a strong willingness to recruit emerging talent.

With Xabi Alonso at the helm, the Blues are expected to be linked with a number of promising players from Spain, and it appears that Morante has caught their attention.

Chelsea interested in Jose Antonio Morante?

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The 19-year-old right-winger is part of Manuel Pellegrini's first-team squad and recently found the net in Betis's 5-2 victory over Osasuna in October.

A product of the club's youth academy, Morante has made only two substitute appearances this season, accumulating just 13 minutes of La Liga action.

According to a report from ABC, Chelsea regard him as a highly promising talent and have been monitoring his progress closely for the past few years.

Following the conclusion of the Under-19 European Championship in the summer, Chelsea made contact with the player's representatives, but the winger ultimately committed his future to Betis.

The report claims that, although Chelsea did not submit a formal bid, they did make a serious offer for the youngster.

Jose Antonio Morante: Will Chelsea make a strong effort?

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Chelsea already have Estevao, Geovany Quenda and Jamie Gittens among their wide attacking options, all of whom are under the age of 23, and Morante fits the club's profile of targeting young, emerging talent.

Betis have moved to secure his future with a new contract containing a €30m (£25m) release clause, a measure designed to fend off interest from Chelsea and other potential suitors.

Morante is expected to feature more prominently this season, and the prospect of him leaving Betis in January looks increasingly unlikely, despite Chelsea's continued interest.