Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'boost' in pursuit of Malo Gusto replacement

Chelsea have reportedly received a boost ahead of potentially making an approach for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

Xabi Alonso is currently focused on trying to improve the Blues' fifth-placed position in the Premier League table after the November international break.

However, with Malo Gusto said to be open-minded to an exit from Stamford Bridge during the winter transfer window, the Spaniard will assess his options in the market.

When everyone is fit, Chelsea are not short of alternatives at right-back, with Josh Acheampong, Marco Palestra and Reece James all capable of playing in that role.

Nevertheless, as per TEAMtalk, the West Londoners remain attentive to any developments at Camp Nou.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Could Chelsea move for Barcelona's Kounde in January?

The report suggests that Barcelona will give consideration to ways to generate transfer funds at the turn of the year.

Kounde is allegedly someone who they would think about selling for the right price, while the France international is said to be aware of the situation.

Therefore, Chelsea are seemingly conscious of Kounde - a long-term target for Blues chiefs - becoming available.

He has been restricted to four starts and four substitute outings in all competitions this season, not making an appearance since October 17 due to injury.

Xavi Espart, Joao Cancelo and Brian Farinas are further right-back options for Hansi Flick, highlighting that Barcelona would not necessarily have to spend money to replace Kounde.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Is Kounde still a suitable signing for Chelsea?

While most Chelsea fans would take Kounde as a direct replacement for Gusto, they would not want to add him to the squad if he is going to play ahead of Acheampong.

With the England Under-21 international having emerged as one of Chelsea's best players this season, the Blues fanbase will not want to see his development halted by Kounde.

Therefore, it is questionable whether he should be signed by Alonso, even though he provides cover at centre-back.

All things considered at this point in time, Chelsea should stay out of any race to sign Kounde.