Man United transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino's first signing 'completed' as major overhaul of Red Devils targeted

Manchester United have signed teenager Tyler Adjei from Reading and registered the centre-forward this week, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the replacement for Michael Carrick this week, and fans are keen for further changes at Old Trafford.

United are 18th in the Premier League, and many of the players in their squad have failed to prove that they are good enough to play for the club.

The January transfer window will be key for Pochettino, and it would not be surprising to see the team target younger stars in the coming months.

Teenager Adjei has become the first signing of the Pochettino era, according to The Athletic, with the 16-year-old having signed from Reading, and he is expected to head straight into Darren Fletcher's Under-18s side.

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The signing of Adjei will not benefit Pochettino this season, but his addition will still be important for the future of the club given there are a number of stars that will need to be phased out.

Though captain Bruno Fernandes is the side's best attacker, he is 32 and has started to show signs of decline, and the Red Devils will need a successor to fill his void sooner rather than later.

Ensuring there is a steady stream of younger stars at the club will make replacing important first-team players much easier, especially as prices across Europe have become significantly inflated.

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Mauricio Pochettino transfer rumours: What does new manager need?

Fernandes is not the only ageing star at Old Trafford, with nine members of the team set to be 29 or older by the time the season ends.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are 33 and 31 respectively, while Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot have frequently been linked with exits.

While the Red Devils need reinforcements in almost every area of the pitch, their most pressing needs are in the backline.

Younger talents would help secure the future of United's defence, though bringing in defenders in their twenties would also be beneficial to Pochettino in 2027.