Man United appoint Mauricio Pochettino: When will Argentine officially start work at Old Trafford?

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The Red Devils made the decision to sack Michael Carrick on Thursday due to the team's difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Man United are currently down in 18th spot in the Premier League table and have only been victorious in one of their opening 10 matches of the league campaign.

Pochettino quickly emerged as the club's number one choice earlier this week, and the Argentine's arrival on a two-and-a-half-year deal has now been confirmed.

However, the 54-year-old will not officially begin work at Man United until November 18.

© Iconsport / Matt McNulty / Spi, Azzuu

Man United confirm Pochettino as their new head coach

Pochettino will therefore oversee USA's next two internationals against Haiti on November 14 and November 18 respectively.

"Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach from 18 November," read a statement from the 20-time English champions.