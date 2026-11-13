Man Utd now facing their own Mo Salah situation as key £55m star 'turns down' latest contract offer

Manchester United have suffered another setback in their efforts to secure the long-term future of captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has rejected a second contract proposal, with disagreements over salary and the length of an extension preventing an agreement.

The situation presents an early headache for incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino, who will be keen to retain one of United's most important players.

Bruno Fernandes rejects second contract offer from Man Utd

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According to The Athletic, Fernandes has turned down an improved contract offer from United after rejecting the club's initial proposal in the summer.

Negotiations have been ongoing for several months, but the 32-year-old is yet to receive terms that satisfy him, with both salary and contract length proving key sticking points.

His current agreement expires in June 2027, meaning he could begin discussing a potential free transfer with foreign clubs from January.

United do, however, have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, which would protect their position and prevent him from leaving for nothing next summer.

The club remain keen to keep their captain, who was named FWA Footballer of the Year in May and received the PFA Player of the Year award in August after registering a Premier League record of 21 assists last season.

Although his performances have been less consistent this campaign, he remains highly valued at Carrington.

Fernandes is also understood to be considering his future, having previously attracted serious interest from Al-Hilal and Galatasaray. Interestingly, Pochettino wanted to sign the midfielder for Tottenham in 2019, potentially giving the incoming United boss an existing appreciation of his qualities.

What is next for Fernandes and United?

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The situation has similarities to Liverpool's contract negotiations with Mohamed Salah in early 2025, with a leading player approaching the latter stages of his career and seeking one final major deal.

United are in a delicate position, as they clearly want Fernandes to remain, but must decide whether his requested terms represent sensible business given his age and their efforts to reduce the wage bill.

Equally, the last thing Pochettino needs when arriving at Old Trafford is uncertainty surrounding his captain's commitment and long-term future.

Fernandes has previously indicated that he wants to continue at United, so this is not necessarily a sign that he is pushing for an exit. However, rejecting two proposals suggests the club still have considerable work to do.

United do hold a degree of control through their 12-month extension option, potentially allowing them to protect his transfer value rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Ultimately, finding an agreement should be a priority, but United must avoid allowing the negotiations to become a distraction during another important period of rebuilding.