Man United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes contract 'plans' revealed amid growing exit rumours for Michael Carrick's captain

Manchester United are in active talks with Bruno Fernandes regarding a contract extension, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will take on Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League, and failure to take three points would significantly ramp up pressure on Michael Carrick.

If the head coach is to claim three points at Elland Road, he will need talisman Fernandes to be at his creative best.

While the Portuguese is still the most influential player in the team, he is in the final year of his contract, though the club have the option of extending his deal by a further year.

Football Insider report that the Red Devils are in active talks to extend the 32-year-old's deal, with securing his future seen as a key priority.

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Bruno Fernandes future: Is Manchester United captain treated harshly?

There have long been criticisms of Fernandes during his time at Old Trafford despite his output, with his detractors arguing that he plays too individualistically.

While there may be an element of truth to those concerns, it is important to remember that the captain has been playing in largely dysfunctional systems for most of his United career, with more pressure placed on him to rescue results.

BRUNO FERNANDES IN 2026-27 (PREMIER LEAGUE) Matches: 6 Starts: 6 Goals: 3 Assists: 1 Touches per Game: 80.5 Key Passes per Game: 2.5 Big Chances Created: 1

Additionally, the most creative players in the world take risks, and the best moments in football history would not have occurred without risking a turnover of possession.

It would be unfair to suggest that the attacking midfielder could not adapt to a more controlled system, though it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at the club.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Why Man United may contemplate Bruno Fernandes exit

Most United fans appear to be in favour of keeping Fernandes, but it is understandable that many hold some concerns about his place in the team.

The 32-year-old cannot continue at the top level forever, and while he may still be able to contribute significantly, there are several areas in the squad that need rejuvenation.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are still key players despite being in their thirties, and they will need to be replaced sooner rather than later.

Fernandes is operating at a higher level than his two counterparts, but he will eventually decline, so United must prepare themselves for a future without him over the next few transfer windows.