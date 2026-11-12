Man United transfer news: £40m striker 'actively' exploring move to become Mauricio Pochettino's first signing in January

Mauricio Pochettino's impending appointment as Manchester United boss has made Old Trafford a more appealing destination for Folarin Balogun, the latest report has claimed

In news that most had long expected, Michael Carrick was dismissed from his role as head coach of the Red Devils on Thursday.

Fans may not have to wait long for official confirmation of his successor given USA manager Pochettino is said to be closing in on a move to the club.

United are 18th in the Premier League, so the incoming boss will almost certainly look to make additions in the January transfer window.

A new TEAMtalk report claims that US striker Balogun and his camp are actively exploring the a switch from Monaco to Old Trafford.

© Iconsport / Herve Bellenger

Folarin Balogun transfer rumours: The right striker for Man United?

Balogun was one of the standout stars of the US national team at the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals, though his tournament was ultimately overshadowed by FIFA controversially overturning his red card.

The 25-year-old has only scored one goal for Monaco this season, but he has only played 233 minutes in all competitions after a disrupted summer following his failed move to Everton.

Pochettino is already familiar with the forward's ability to press and make runs in behind defences, and a haul of 46 goals and 11 assists in 115 Ligue 1 games is impressive.

Balogun nearly made the switch from Monaco to Everton for £40m in the summer, and if United could sign him for a similar fee, he could be a sensible addition as an immediate starter before becoming a long-term member of their squad.

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

January transfer window: What does Mauricio Pochettino need?

Pochettino's best teams have all been energetic, but there are a number of players in the current United squad that may struggle with such an aggressive system.

Replacing Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in one window will almost certainly not be possible, but a new defender must be seen as a priority.

The Red Devils already have younger centre-backs Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro at the club, so perhaps they should focus their efforts on signing a senior and reliable partner for them.