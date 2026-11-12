Man United sack Michael Carrick: What happens now? Will Mauricio Pochettino take over?

Michael Carrick has been sacked as head coach of Manchester United.

A disastrous start to the 2027-28 campaign has left Man United down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, picking up only eight points from 10 matches.

Carrick had been expected to lose his job at Old Trafford off the back of the 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth on October 25, but he was instead given longer to turn the season around.

Man United have since lost to Chelsea, beaten Roma and drawn with Aston Villa.

The 20-time English champions came from two goals behind to record a 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League before twice coming from two goals behind to draw 4-4 with Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

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Man United sack Carrick as Pochettino prepares to replace him

Man United's fans have continued to back Carrick, but the decision has now been made for the club to move in a new direction.

"Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach," read a statement from the club.

"Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period. "After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. "Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered. "The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible."

The club's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada met with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday to discuss Carrick's future at the helm.

Wilcox and Berrada recommended that Carrick is removed from his position as head coach due to the team's ongoing struggles.

Carrick has taken training this week, while he arrived at Carrington on Thursday morning to be informed that he would not be remaining as head coach of the Red Devils.

Man United are not back in action until the clash with Liverpool on November 22, and the USA's Mauricio Pochettino is poised to be appointed the club's new head coach.

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Man United are back in action against Liverpool on November 22

The United States are said to be expecting Pochettino to lead them into their two matches against Haiti on November 14 and November 18 respectively during this international period, with Man United prepared to wait for the Argentine.

Pochettino has a contract with the United States until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

Man United need to pay a £7.4m compensation fee to bring him to Old Trafford at this stage, with further fees required to appoint his coaching staff, including assistant Jesus Perez.

Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann are all available for an immediate start and have been linked with the managerial role, but Pochettino is now set for the position.

Pochettino is expected to be backed during the January transfer window, with the club planning to be active at the start of 2027.