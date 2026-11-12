Brazil predicted lineup vs. Japan: Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Endrick decisions for Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti will likely experiment with his Brazil starting lineup for Saturday’s international friendly fixture against Japan at the Singapore National Stadium.

Barcelona captain Raphinha has been included in Ancelotti’s 26-man squad even though he has only just recovered from a muscle injury, leaving Hansi Flick frustrated by his “not ideal” selection.

However, reports in Brazil have suggested that an agreement is in place for Raphinha’s game time to be limited across two friendly matches against Japan and Singapore, with a start from the substitutes’ bench this weekend a possibility for the attacker.

This would seemingly open the door for Endrick to lead the line for Brazil with his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior potentially starting alongside him on the left side of attack.

Rayan and Estevao Willian are the most likely duo to battle for the right-wing position, but Manchester City’s Allan and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Alisson Santana are in contention to make their senior debut having earned their first Brazil call-ups this month.

Bruno Guimaraes is the most experienced centre-midfielder in Ancelotti’s squad, but his workload has been managed in training this week and it remains to be seen whether he will start on Saturday.

Fellow Premier League players Joao Gomes and Andrey Santos may instead link up in the middle, while Gabriel Bontempo of Santos, Corinthians’ Andre and Shakhtar’s Marlon Gomes are also available for selection.

Gabriel Magalhaes could be joined at the heart of the defence by either Jair Cunha or Vitor Reis, with Wesley and Carlos Augusto potentially getting the nod to start as full-backs, while goalkeeper Bento will hope to earn his eighth cap between the sticks.

Meanwhile, senior starts including Alisson Becker, Marquinhos, Douglas Luiz, Matheus Cunha and Joao Pedro have not been called up by Ancelotti, the latter of whom remains unavailable through injury.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Bento; Wesley, Jair Cunha, Gabriel, Augusto; Bontempo, Gomes, Santos; Rayan, Endrick, Vinicius Jr