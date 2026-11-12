Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona eye £75m-rated Blues star as Xabi Alonso sale stance now revealed

Chelsea are preparing for further interest in Levi Colwill, with Barcelona among the clubs monitoring the England international.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key figure under Xabi Alonso, making him an attractive proposition for several European heavyweights.

However, the Blues are determined to retain their homegrown defender and are already considering fresh contract talks to strengthen their position.

Levi Colwill attracting interest from Barcelona

© Imago / IPS

According to reports, Chelsea expect interest in Colwill to increase over the coming months, with Barcelona already among his admirers.

The Spanish giants are understood to be monitoring the situation, although there are doubts over whether they could afford a deal given their ongoing financial difficulties.

Colwill's profile makes him an increasingly sought-after defender, particularly as a young, left-footed centre-back with considerable potential.

Chelsea, though, are adamant that he is not for sale under any circumstances, with Alonso viewing the £75m-rated defender as a central part of his plans at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has started all but one Premier League match this season and has provided some much-needed stability in a position that has caused problems for the club in recent campaigns.

It is also believed that Chelsea are preparing fresh discussions over an improved contract, despite Colwill already being tied down until the summer of 2029.

Why Xabi Alonso won't want to sell Levi Colwill

© Imago / Mark Pain

Chelsea would be foolish to entertain the prospect of selling Colwill, particularly given the difficulty of finding an established left-sided centre-back of his age and ability.

At just 23, he has already demonstrated his value in the Premier League and offers Alonso an important combination of technical quality, composure and defensive versatility.

His status as a Cobham academy graduate also makes him an important figure for the club, while losing him would create another significant problem in an area that has lacked consistency.

Barcelona's interest is understandable, but Chelsea have little incentive to negotiate, especially when Colwill remains under contract for another three years.

An improved deal would be a sensible move, although the priority should be ensuring he remains a cornerstone of Alonso's defensive plans for the foreseeable future.