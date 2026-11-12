As well as Luke Shaw: Mauricio Pochettino set for major Man Utd injury boost before Liverpool clash

Manchester United could welcome two important players back for their Premier League trip to Liverpool on November 22nd.

Marcus Rashford is working towards a return from a troublesome groin injury, while Luke Shaw is also targeting a comeback after being sidelined since October.

The potential double boost could provide incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino with some welcome options if he takes charge ahead of the Anfield showdown.

Marcus Rashford could be available for Man Utd's trip to Liverpool

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According to the Daily Mail, United are hopeful Rashford will be available for the clash against Liverpool after the forward began a new treatment programme.

The 29-year-old returned to Old Trafford in the summer following a season-long loan at Barcelona, but has struggled with a hip problem sustained at the 2026 World Cup.

Rashford featured in United's opening six Premier League matches, as well as their Carabao Cup exit to Brighton & Hove Albion and Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid in October, before the issue worsened and spread into his groin.

He visited a specialist in Dublin last week alongside a member of United's medical staff, with a fresh recovery programme now in place.

Rashford is said to have wanted to continue supporting Carrick and even offered to make himself available from the bench against Chelsea, but United decided against risking him further.

The forward has an impressive record against Liverpool, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances against United's rivals, and his availability would represent a significant boost.

Shaw is also targeting a return for the trip to Merseyside after suffering a muscle injury against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10th. The left-back has missed seven matches across all competitions.

What's happening in the Man Utd dugout?

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The potential returns could coincide with a major change in the United dugout, with Carrick expected to be dismissed on Thursday 12th November, and USMNT boss Pochettino lined up to take over.

The Argentine could therefore make his return to Premier League management against Liverpool, having previously managed Spurs, Chelsea and Southampton.

Pochettino would inherit a difficult situation, with United sitting in the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the campaign.

However, having Rashford and potentially Shaw available would give him more options for his first major test, particularly with United needing greater attacking threat and defensive stability.

Neither player's return is guaranteed, but the timing could hardly be better for a new manager preparing for one of the biggest fixtures of the season.