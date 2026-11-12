Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta could enter 'war' with Liverpool for £100m Premier League star in January window

Arsenal have made contact with Bournemouth over a January move for Alex Scott but could face competition from Liverpool, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners have enjoyed a remarkable start to the Premier League season, with the club in first place with 27 points from a possible 30.

Many view Mikel Arteta's side as clear favourites for the title, though the head coach will not be complacent in the race to win the league.

While the Gunners' squad is already strong, their status as title favourites would not be in question should they strengthen in January.

The i Paper claim that Arsenal have made an enquiry to Bournemouth for Scott, who was reportedly priced at £100m in the summer, though other teams like Liverpool have also enquired about him ahead of January and are particularly keen this winter.

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Scott will have just a year left on his contract in the summer, meaning January may be the only time left that Bournemouth can extract maximum value for him.

The 23-year-old is an immense passer, with his ability to break opposition lines making him one of the standouts in the division since last season.

Arteta is known to demand significant work from his midfielders without the ball, something that Scott has excelled at for the Cherries.

In fact, the midfielder has won 63% of his ground duels in the Premier League this season, while also recovering the ball 7.2 times per game.

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The problem for Arsenal in any race against Liverpool is that they may not have a spot open for him in the middle of the pitch, whereas the Reds will.

Declan Rice is certain to start for the Gunners for as long as he is at the Emirates, but the Londoners have already committed to Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal also have Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly in their squad, whereas there are concerns about the future of Alexis Mac Allister at Liverpool, while the performances of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have been poor.

If the Merseysiders offer Scott more playing time, then the Gunners may find it difficult to beat their rivals to the midfielder.