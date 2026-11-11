Preview: Montserrat vs Nicaragua - prediction, team news, lineups

With a place in the preliminary round of the 2027 Gold Cup at stake, Montserrat will host Nicaragua for the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League play-in showdown at Estadio Cibao, kicking off at midnight UK time on Friday.

The Emerald Boys are in excellent form after four wins on the bounce, while the Blue and White have struggled so far in this competition, suffering four defeats.

Match preview

Gabriel Calderon's Montserrat are the underdogs on paper, owing to the fact they are the entrants into this play-in from League C, but they have put together an impressive campaign so far.

The Emerald Boys won all four of their clashes in League C's Group A, topping the table with 12 points after four games and qualifying for this stage as the highest-ranked nation in their league.

Calderon's side kicked off with a 2-0 victory over Turks and Caicos Islands, and after successive 3-0 and 2-0 triumphs against the British Virgin Islands, hammered Turks and Caicos 4-1 on home turf.

That flawless streak of wins saw Montserrat score 11 times and concede just once, a defensive record that could be crucial on Friday.

However, it remains to be seen whether the 172nd-ranked nation can maintain that level of solidity up against an opponent 35 places better in FIFA's ratings.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Meanwhile, Juan Cruz Real's Nicaragua have endured a dire Nations League term, failing to avoid defeat even once to date.

The Blue and White finished at the bottom of League A's Group A with zero points to their name, and arrive for this first leg having last earned a victory back in November 2025, when they beat Honduras 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Real's men were downed 3-2 by the Dominican Republic on matchday one of the group stage, falling two goals behind within the first 15 minutes, before fighting back to 2-2 only to see Porto's Pablo Rosario snatch the points with a 97th-minute dagger.

That demoralising loss set the tone for Nicaragua, who followed up with a 6-1 battering by Curacao, a 3-0 thrashing by Costa Rica, and another defeat to the Dominican Republic last time out - 2-1 on October 5.

Looking ahead to Friday's showdown, fans of the visitors will be most concerned by the fact their team conceded 14 goals across just four group matches while netting just four of their own.

With that defensive frailty in mind, manager Real will be desperate to avoid accruing a first-leg deficit that may put the tie beyond Nicaragua before they can dig in for the second leg on home turf.

Montserrat CONCACAF Nations League form:

Nicaragua CONCACAF Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / Newscom World

Hoping to keep up their impressive defensive record, Montserrat look set to start Trent Carter-Rogers in goal, shielded by a centre-back partnership of Nico Gordon and Reading's Jeriel Dorsett.

At the opposite end of the pitch, captain Lyle Taylor should be ready to lead the line, joined in a strike partnership by Ashley Boatswain of Gateshead, while being supported from out wide by Brandon Barzey and the versatile Lenni Cirino.

As for Nicaragua, a five-man backline featuring Justing Cano, Marvin Fletes and Juan Luis Perez at its core is likely to operate in front of San Carlos shot-stopper Jason Vega Carmona.

Joab Gutierrez and Emmanuel Gomez are expected to start as the visitors' wingbacks, aiming to provide width for the attack as well as cover for what has been a vulnerable defence so far in the Nations League.

Elsewhere, Jaime Moreno Ciorciari of Finnish side KuPS will line up as a lone striker, aided by Efrain Mejia and Raheem Cole.

Montserrat possible starting lineup:

Carter-Rodgers; Kirnon, Gordon, Dorsett, Townsend-West; Barzey, Comley, Dyer, Cirino; Taylor, Boatswain

Nicaragua possible starting lineup:

Vega Carmona; Gutierrez, Cano, Fletes, Perez, Gomez; R Cole, Moncada, K Cole, Mejia; Moreno Ciorciari

We say: Montserrat 2-0 Nicaragua

Montserrat proved more than capable of dominating opponents during the group stage, and will be confident of continuing that trend this week.

By contrast, Nicaragua will be low on confidence after suffering a number of damaging defeats to this point, and keeping the scoreline down may be their aim for the first leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.