Preview: Qatar vs Australia - prediction, team news, lineups

In the first of two friendlies each in the November international break, Qatar and Australia will meet in Doha on Friday.

The visitors met Brazil twice in the September break after their World Cup exit in the summer, while their hosts last competed in the Arabian Gulf Cup after their own World Cup campaign.

Match preview

Qatar head into their first game of the international break on Friday aiming to get back to winning ways after a busy spell since the summer.

They spent June in the USA and Canada for the 2026 World Cup, their second consecutive appearance and first in their history away from home soil, but failed to qualify from the group stage having only drawn against Switzerland and lost to Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, conceding 10 goals in those three matches.

Focus then turned to the Arabian Gulf Cup across September and October, and Julen Lopetegui's side qualified for the semi-finals by earning seven points from three group games, beating Bahrain and Yemen 2-0 and 1-0 respectively and drawing against United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia stood between them and the final, and the Maroons fell just short in Jeddah, losing in a penalty shootout after a goalless stalemate across 120 minutes.

Now heading into their first friendlies since the World Cup preparation, with their next competitive action not until December 2027, Qatar have a chance to regroup and will hope to put an impressive win on the board on home soil on Friday.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Their opponents, meanwhile, faced a difficult double-header in the previous international break and will now go in search of two victories in a trip to the Middle East.

Australia also spent their summer at the World Cup and did enough to qualify for the knockout stage for the second straight edition with four points in the group, beating Turkey 2-0, losing by the same scoreline to USA and drawing against Paraguay.

Tony Popovic's team would bow out in the round of 32, though, drawing against Egypt thanks to an own goal and losing in the penalty shootout, before they hosted Brazil in September for a pair of friendlies.

Against a strong Selecao side, the Socceroos were able to draw the first game 1-1, albeit with Rayan drawing the visitors level in injury time after Nestory Irankunda's opener, before they lost the second meeting 4-2 having led 2-1 in the first half through Alessandro Circati and Connor Metcalfe.

Now also not in competitive action until the Asian Cup late next year, Australia will look to record a pair of victories in their final international games of 2026.

Qatar form (all competitions):

Australia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Qatar have called up a similar squad from the Gulf Cup, with the only notable absence from that group being goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

There is plenty of experience throughout, with Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Boualem Khoukhi, Karim Boudiaf, Almoez Ali and Pedro Miguel all boasting more than 110 caps.

Ali should continue to spearhead the attack with 61 goals to his name in 132 appearances for his nation, while captain Al-Haydos could return to the attack from the start as he nears the 200-cap mark.

Australia have also called up a strong squad for their friendlies, with midfielders Jackson Irvine and Aiden O'Neill among the only notable absentees from their squad against Brazil while Alex Robertson also missed out on a call-up.

Patrick Beach will continue in net as the long-term heir to Mathew Ryan, while Alessandro Circati and Hull City's Lucas Herrington may again join mainstay Harry Souttar in defence.

Kusini Yengi should continue to lead the line with seven goals to his name in 11 caps, while Irankunda is becoming ever more important to his nation's attack with the Sporting Lisbon forward already on 21 caps and seven goals at 20 years of age.

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Abunada; Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Miguel, Ahmed; Boudiaf, Madibo, Fathy; Al-Haydos, Ali, Afif

Australia possible starting lineup:

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Italiano, Metcalfe, McGree, Behich; Younis, Yengi, Irankunda

We say: Qatar 1-2 Australia

Friday's friendly should be a hotly-contested one between two nations with plenty of quality and experience, but we give Australia the slight edge throughout their squad and fancy them to prevail in Doha.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.