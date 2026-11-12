Thursday's UEFA Nations League predictions including England vs. Croatia, Italy vs. France

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include England's clash with Croatia at Wembley, and a contest between Italy and France.

© Imago / Artur Stabulnieks

Armenia welcome Cyprus to the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Thursday evening for their penultimate League C fixture in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

In their previous competition outing, the Collectives played out a goalless draw with Montenegro at the Podgorica City Stadium, while the Blue and Whites claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Latvia in Nicosia.

We say: Armenia 1-2 Cyprus

With their form slipping in recent matches and a gap beginning to open up between themselves and the promotion places, it is imperative that Armenia claim all three points against Cyprus if they are to have even the slightest chance of competing in League B when the 2028-29 Nations League campaign gets underway.

However, with the Blue and Whites enjoying a promising run of form and also chasing down Montenegro in the race for automatic promotion, we believe Armenia’s hopes of progressing will run their course on Thursday as the visitors to take all three points in Yerevan.

> Click here to read our full preview for Armenia vs. Cyprus, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, BRUNO FAHY

Seeking to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, Belgium travel to Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir to face Turkey in their penultimate League A Group 1 fixture on Thursday evening.

While the hosts’ fate is all but sealed, the visitors currently sit third in the group and are playing catch up behind both France and Italy heading into their remaining two matches this week.

We say: Turkey 1-3 Belgium

Turkey will be desperate for an immediate manager bounce under Yalcin as they look to kick-start their survival bid, but Belgium are rightfully regarded as favourites following their comfortable three-goal victory over the Crescent-Stars last month.

Boosted by the return of a few key players, the Red Devils should possess enough firepower to breach a leaky Turkish backline and are well-placed to claim three important points on the road.

> Click here to read our full preview for Turkey vs. Belgium, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Albania could secure promotion from League C of the Nations League by beating visitors Finland at Arena Kombetare on Thursday.

The hosts are first in their four-team group with nine points from a possible 12, whereas Finland are third with seven points and could be eliminated if they lose.

We say: Albania 2-1 Finland

Thursday's clash will almost certainly be closely fought, and both teams will likely create opportunities.

However, it is difficult to ignore Finland's inconsistencies on the road, and given Albania have improved considerably at home, the hosts should be seen as favourites at Arena Kombetare.

> Click here to read our full preview for Albania vs. Finland, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Maksim Konstantinov, SOPA Images, Sipa USA

Belarus make the trip to San Marino on Thursday evening looking for the win that could see them end the night sitting in top spot of Group C1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Meanwhile, San Marino head into the game in Serravalle assured of bottom spot having lost all four of their matches.

We say: San Marino 0-2 Belarus

As with the other games involving San Marino, we expect this to be largely one-way traffic. However, the minnows may be able to restrict Belarus to a goal in each half to add some respectability to the result.

> Click here to read our full preview for San Marino vs. Belarus, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Armin Durgut/Pixsell/ Alamy

Hoping to secure promotion back to League B, Montenegro welcome strugglers Latvia to Stadion Pod Goricom for a UEFA Nations League C clash on Thursday night.

Hrabri Sokoli enjoyed an unbeaten start to the current cycle during the September/October international window, whereas 11 Vilki are still searching for their maiden success of the competition.

We say: Montenegro 2-1 Latvia

With expectations on the rise following a good start to the Nations League campaign, Montenegro will be confident of beating Latvia on home soil this week.

The visitors face a daunting trip to Podgorica this week and are likely to suffer a fourth defeat of the section.

> Click here to read our full preview for Montenegro vs. Latvia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Two heavyweights will clash at one of football's grandest arenas on Thursday evening, as Italy and France meet for their penultimate League A Group 1 game in the UEFA Nations League.

After a 1-1 draw in Paris earlier this season, the pair resume their campaigns at San Siro, where victory would confirm top spot for Les Bleus.

We say: Italy 1-2 France

Though Italy's big rebuild has started with some promise, the Azzurri's defence still looks vulnerable against top-notch opposition.

Furthermore, following almost a century without defeat in Milan, their recent results at San Siro have been very mixed.

Given that context, a strong France side can make it four wins from five in Group 1, comfortably booking their place in the knockout phase.

> Click here to read our full preview for Italy vs. France, including team news and predicted lineups

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Already-qualified Spain will continue their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign with a contest against already-eliminated Czech Republic on Thursday night.

La Roja are currently top of Group A3, three points ahead of second-placed England, while Czech Republic are fourth, losing all four of their matches in the section.

We say: Czech Republic 0-2 Spain

Even without Yamal, Spain should be too strong for their opponents on Thursday - it has been a tough campaign for Czech Republic, and we are struggling to back them to secure a positive result here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Czech Republic vs. Spain, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Craig Mercer

One point away from progressing to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, England's penultimate League A Group 3 fixture sees Croatia rock up to Wembley on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel has masterminded three straight triumphs in the tournament, whereas his opposite number Slaven Bilic has overseen three consecutive defeats, including the infamous 7-0 slaughter at the hands of the Three Lions.

We say: England 4-0 Croatia

The days of Croatia giving England a rough ride are over, and the Chequered Ones head to Wembley having kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 fixtures across all competitions.

A repeat of October's sensational seven-goal triumph is surely off the cards regardless, but we still have total faith in Tuchel's men to seal their quarter-final spot in style.

> Click here to read our full preview for England vs. Croatia, including team news and predicted lineups