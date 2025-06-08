Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Guyana and Montserrat, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Guyana will host Montserrat in a dead rubber Group D CONCACAF World Cup qualifying fixture at the Synthetic Track and Field Facility in Lenora on Wednesday.

Both sides are out of contention for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they will be playing for pride when they clash in their latest qualifying fixture.

Match preview

Guyana returned to action for the first time since March against Nicaragua, and it ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Golden Jaguars last time out.

That loss made it two consecutive losses for the home side, and the second time Wayne Dover’s team have failed to score in 10 fixtures.

Before their last two fixtures, the home side scored in eight back-to-back fixtures, and Dover would be worried about his team’s recent inability to find the back of the net.

While the Guyanese have been up and doing up front, they have been less than impressive at the back, having conceded 23 goals in their last 10 fixtures, a situation that will surely cause some concern for Dover.

That said, the home side will bank on their form against the visiting side, as they remain unbeaten in two head-to-head encounters, which include a win and a draw.

Elsewhere, Montserrat claimed a 1-0 win over Belize last time out to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Emerald Boys got off to a great start, netting the only goal of the encounter in the second minute of proceedings via Mark Rogers.

That victory, their first since October 2024, helped them register their maiden triumph in the 2026 World Cup qualification series.

Now that their World Cup dream is over, the away side will be playing for pride, and more importantly, their first win against the hosts in three attempts.

Guyana World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Guyana form (all competitions):

Montserrat World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Montserrat form (all competitions):

Team News

Having been eliminated, not much is expected to change in terms of the starting team for the home side.

Although Liam Butts could be handed his full debut in what is an inconsequential fixture, after showing flashes of brilliance when he came on for the final quarter last time out.

Omari Glasgow, who is the team's all-time top scorer, should get the nod to lead the home side in attack.

For the visiting side, we expect to see a team similar to their starting XI when they file out in midweek, with Ashley Botswain and Mark Rogers spearheading the attack.

Guyana possible starting lineup:

Clarke; Nelson, Jones, Greenidge, Moriah-Welsh; Ritch, Wilson; Butts, Kellman, Glasgow; DeRosario

Montserrat possible starting lineup:

Carter-Rodgers; Kirnon, Cirino, Townsend-West, Rodney; Meade, Benjamin, Richmond, Benjamin; Boatswain, Rogers

We say: Guyana 1-1 Montserrat

Both sides have struggled in this qualification series, and there is little or nothing to separate them in terms of quality. Thus, this contest could end in a 1-1 draw.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Guyana win with a probability of 72.38%. A draw has a probability of 14.9% and a win for Montserrat has a probability of 12.68%. The most likely scoreline for a Guyana win is 2-1 with a probability of 8.5%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 3-1 (8.12%) and 2-0 (7.3%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (5.94%), while for a Montserrat win it is 1-2 (3.46%).

