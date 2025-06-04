Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Nicaragua and Guyana, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Nicaragua will resume their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign looking to secure passage to the third round when they welcome Guyana to Estadio Nacional de Futbol.

The Blue and White sit top of Group D with six points from their opening two games, while the Golden Jaguars are third with three points.

Nicaragua resume their journey to the mundial with spirits high following a confident start that saw them cruise to a 4-1 victory over Montserrat before dismantling Belize 4-0 in their second outing.

With a three-goal cushion separating them from second-placed Panama, the group leaders know that victory here will not only keep them in charge but also seal progression to the final round with a match to spare.

That said, recent results cast a slight shadow on their current momentum, as the Blue and White have gone three matches without a win since wrapping up the Nations League group phase last December with a 3-2 triumph over French Guiana.

Afterwards, Nicaragua have stumbled to back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Guadeloupe in both legs of their Gold Cup qualification tie in March, before recording a 1-1 draw with Puerto Rico last weekend in a friendly affair.

This encounter will mark their first-ever meeting with Guyana, and having now managed to halt their losing run, the Blue and White will be expected to deliver a better performance as they look to book their place in the next stage.

Guyana, on the other hand, have not played since March, when their hopes of reaching the Gold Cup were dashed following a 2-0 defeat to Guatemala which sealed the Golden Jaguars's exit with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

That loss snapped a run of three consecutive victories and was the first time in eight matches that Wayne Dover's side failed to find the net.

The previous time they had drawn a blank was in their World Cup qualifying opener away to Panama last June, but Guyana responded admirably just three days later, beating Belize 3-1 to keep themselves in the hunt.

While the Golden Jaguars have impressed in attack with 20 goals in their last nine games, they have looked far less assured at the back, conceding two more in that stretch — a balance that will surely concern Dover ahead of this crucial fixture.

Team News

There may not be many changes to the side that featured in the previous outing, with Miguel Rodriguez expected to retain his place between the sticks.

Nineteen-year-old Joab Gutierrez marked his debut with a full ninety-minute shift and could be in line for another start after that confident showing.

Captain Juan Barrera was introduced off the bench in that match and it remains to be seen if he will be trusted from the outset on Friday, while Bancy Hernandez should push for a place in the XI after firing home the equaliser in that encounter.

Hernandez is currently joint top scorer for Nicaragua in this World Cup qualifying campaign with two goals, alongside striker Jamie Moreno.

Liam Butts could be handed his Guyana debut after receiving a second call-up, having remained an unused substitute during their 2-0 defeat against Guatemala in March.

Daniel Wilson, the squad's most experienced player with 67 caps, could have a chance to build on that tally, while Omari Glasgow — the senior team's all-time top scorer with 20 goals — will look to add another to his growing collection.



Nicaragua possible starting lineup:

Rodriguez; Gomez, Cano, Reyes; Gutierrez, Coronel, Montes, Rodriguez; Barrera, Moreno, Bonilla

Guyana possible starting lineup:

McKenzie-Lyle; Lovell, Jones, Greenidge, Kellman; Niles, Wilson, Ferguson, Macey; Glasgow, DeRosario





We say: Nicaragua 3-1 Guyana

Although this will be the first ever meeting between the two nations, Nicaragua are backed to come out on top, buoyed by home support and a recent pattern of alternating wins and losses on their turf.





