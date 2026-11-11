Preview: Nigeria vs Tanzania - prediction, team news, lineups

Nigeria host Tanzania in Uyo on Friday knowing that they have little room for further mistakes in their bid to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

A disastrous outing in Bissau on matchday two has left the Super Eagles second in Group L, three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, while Tanzania sit bottom despite already having a place at the tournament proper as co-hosts.

Match preview

After missing out on the 2026 World Cup by losing the African playoff to DR Congo, falling short in another major tournament would be a bitter disappointment for Nigerian fans, especially with their team now in a delicate position in the AFCON qualifiers.

With one of the qualification places already secured by Friday's opponents, who will co-host the tournament alongside Kenya and Uganda, the Super Eagles must collect maximum points to improve their chances of finishing top of the group following a mixed start to the campaign.

After coming from behind to beat Madagascar 2-1 in their opening fixture, Eric Chelle's side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau, with Franculino Dju, Mama Balde and Alvaro Djalo all finding the net to hand Nigeria their heaviest loss in the fixture.

The Super Eagles have now recorded just one victory in their last five internationals (D2, L2) and have failed to keep a clean sheet during that period, which also includes a 3-3 comeback draw away to Russia in a friendly on October 6.

Under pressure to turn things around, Chelle has insisted that Nigeria must take maximum points from both meetings with Tanzania, with anything less likely to make their qualification task more difficult ahead of the return fixture in Zanzibar four days after Friday's encounter.

However, Uyo has proved a more reliable setting for Nigeria, who have won their last three matches at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, including September's victory over Madagascar.

© Imago / IMAGO / Loulidiphoto

Already assured of a place at the 2027 tournament as co-hosts, Tanzania arrive with less pressure than their opponents, although they will be hoping to claim their first-ever victory over Nigeria.

The Taifa Stars have drawn two and lost four of their previous six meetings with the Super Eagles, including a 2-1 defeat when the two nations met on matchday one of the 2025 AFCON.

Recent form suggests that Tanzania could struggle again on Friday, having recorded just one victory in their last 15 matches across all competitions (D5, L9), with their only success during that run coming in a 6-0 friendly victory over Macao in March's FIFA Series.

Miguel Angel Gamondi's side have since made a difficult start to their qualifying campaign, drawing 1-1 with Madagascar after losing their opening fixture 2-0 to Guinea-Bissau, and will be eager to end that winless run in Uyo.



Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

Nigeria form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

L

D

Tanzania Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

L

D

Tanzania form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Nigeria will be without Victor Osimhen, who is recovering from knee surgery, and Samuel Chukwueze, who is still working his way back from hip surgery.

Semi Ajayi has joined the squad after suffering a cramp-related scare during Hull City's defeat to Arsenal, although his fitness still needs to be assessed, while Moses Usor has retained his place in the selection despite reports of a knock.

George Ilenikhena, who scored on his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar, is also unavailable after Chelle revealed that the 20-year-old Al-Ittihad striker was left out because of fitness concerns.

As such, Taiwo Awoniyi and Akor Adams could lead the line in the manager’s favoured 4-4-2 diamond, though Tolu Arokodare remains an option.

Maduka Okoye and Kelechi Iheanacho are among the notable omissions, while Francis Uzoho has been recalled and Mubarak Suleiman receives his first senior call-up.

Tanzania will be without Clement Mzize and Dickson Job, who have withdrawn from the squad through injury, with Iddi Nado called up as a replacement.

Captain Mbwana Samatta has not been included in the 24-man selection, while Aishi Manula is likely to start in goal and Simon Msuva could lead the attack.



Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi; Dele-Bashiru, Iwobi; Lookman; Awoniyi, Adams

Tanzania possible starting lineup:

Manula; Chilambo, Lukanima, Mwamnyeto, Mnoga; Mao, Mabula, Salum; Kachwele, Msuva, Kibu

We say: Nigeria 3-1 Tanzania

Nigeria have struggled for consistency in recent matches, but their strong home record and superior head-to-head results should give them the confidence to take control in Uyo, and we expect the Super Eagles to secure all three points.



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