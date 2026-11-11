Liverpool transfer news: New contract 'breakthrough' with Andoni Iraola star while Alexis Mac Allister future still unclear

Liverpool could finalise a new contract for Trey Nyoni in the international break, the latest report has claimed,

The Reds' triumph against Crystal Palace on Sunday left the team fourth in the Premier League, though the Merseysiders were arguably fortunate to concede just once.

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai struggled all game, though Andoni Iraola's side looked more assured once Nyoni came on in the second half.

The 19-year-old has played 13 times this season in all competitions, starting six times, and he has been among the club's best performers.

A new report from GIVEMESPORT claims that Liverpool are preparing a new contract to reward the youngster for his displays, and he could extend his terms beyond 2030 in the November international break.

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Trey Nyoni contract latest: How can Andoni Iraola protect midfielder?

There is an argument that Nyoni should be in the starting XI already, with the youngster having impressed against the likes of Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The unfortunate reality is that playing the 19-year-old every week could be dangerous as the risk of injury would increase significantly.

If the Reds want to avoid the level of their midfield dropping off in the coming months when Nyoni has to come out of the team, it would be sensible to make an addition in the January transfer window.

Whether Liverpool would sanction a deal for the likes of Alex Scott or Lamine Camara remains to be seen, but both would strengthen Iraola's depth considerably.

© Imago

Alexis Mac Allister update: No contract on the table from Liverpool

The report from GIVEMESPORT also states that there is currently no contract on the table for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Fans have called for the Argentine to be given a new deal given he has excelled for the vast majority of the season, outshining the likes of Szoboszlai on a consistent basis.

Mac Allister will have one year left on his contract at the end of 2026-27, and Liverpool have shown no public signs that they want to extend his stay at Anfield.

Despite the 27-year-old insisting that he would like to stay at Liverpool, supporters may have to prepare themselves for a summer exit.