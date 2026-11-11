Preview: Burkina Faso vs Mauritania - prediction, team news, lineups

Burkina Faso will look to make it consecutive Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victories when Mauritania visit Stade du 4-Aout on Friday.

The teams are separated by just one point in a tightly packed Group F, with either side capable of ending matchday three at the summit.

Match preview

Burkina Faso's consistency at the Africa Cup of Nations has soared in recent years, with eight appearances in the last nine tournaments after missing out in 2008 and 2010.

A 1-1 home draw with Benin and a 1-0 away win over the Central African Republic in their opening two qualifiers have put Moussa Sanogo’s side on course for another AFCON appearance, having collected four points from a possible six.

However, Les Etalons will need to bounce back from a 7-0 friendly defeat to Argentina in October, their joint-heaviest loss, matched only by a similar drubbing against Algeria in 1981.

Back on home turf, where they have not lost a competitive match in nearly a decade, Burkina Faso now aim to move to the top of their qualifying group with a win, or at least keep pace with Benin, who currently lead on goal difference.

Having beaten Mauritania in each of the last three meetings - including most recently in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations group stage - Friday’s hosts will hope their psychological edge in this fixture aids their quest for maximum points and back-to-back competitive wins for the first time since December 2025.

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Mauritania have not lost an opening AFCON qualifier since 2015, and they extended that streak with a 1-0 victory over the Central African Republic at Stade Larbi Zaouli in September. However, a 2-1 defeat to Benin in their next outing snapped their three-match unbeaten run.

Aritz Lopez Garai’s transition from the Under-20s to the senior side has been far from smooth. As the 46-year-old prepares for his 20th match in charge, he has recorded just five victories, giving him a win percentage of just over 26%.

With goals in the 80th minute or later in five consecutive outings, the Lions of Chinguetti have shown a tendency to stay competitive until the final whistle, but they have also struggled early on, conceding first in six of their last eight matches.

Mauritania’s upcoming double-header against Burkina Faso will go a long way in determining their chances of returning to AFCON, having missed out on the most recent edition and ending a run of three consecutive appearances.

Victory on Friday would require the visitors to achieve something they have not managed since June 2023 - win an AFCON qualifier on the road, as their last four away qualifiers have produced just one draw and three defeats.

Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

D

W

Burkina Faso form (all competitions):

D

L

D

D

W

L

Mauritania Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

Mauritania form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Mohamed Ouedraogo is sidelined for Burkina Faso due to injury, but Issa Kabore appears fit to feature despite picking up a knock in his last outing for Wrexham.

In a surprise development, Issoufou Dayo has reversed his international retirement and returned to the Burkina Faso squad.

The centre-back announced his retirement from international football in January following the Africa Cup of Nations, but is now back in contention.

Abderrahmane Sarr and Guessouma Fofana, who last featured for Mauritania in March, have both been recalled by Aritz Lopez Garai.

Aboubakary Koita has recorded two goals and two assists in his last four club matches, and the AEK Athens forward will look to continue his fine form on international duty.

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Kouassi, E Tapsoba, Djiga, Kabore; Doucet; Zagre, I Ouedraogo, A Tapsoba, Bouda; Traore

Mauritania possible starting lineup:

Diop; Diaw, Lefort, Ba, Diadie; Ngom, Fofana; Koita, Diallo, Gassama; Camara

We say: Burkina Faso 2-1 Mauritania

Only one of Burkina Faso’s last nine matches has produced fewer than two goals, and there is little to suggest a low-scoring affair is likely here.

Burkina Faso were thoroughly outclassed in their recent meeting with Argentina, but the challenge posed by a weaker Mauritania side on paper should be far more manageable.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.