Preview: Russia vs Nigeria - prediction, team news, lineups

After an unconvincing start to their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, Nigeria visit Russia in a friendly encounter at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Eric Chelle’s side were beaten 3-0 in Guinea-Bissau, a result that has heaped pressure on the Super Eagles’ competitive campaign, while Valery Karpin’s Russia arrive into the fixture on the back of four consecutive victories.

Match preview

Russia have been unable to participate in competitive football since their suspension from UEFA and FIFA competitions following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but Karpin has kept his squad sharp through a steady programme of international friendlies, and the results have been encouraging.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, Russia are on a four-match winning streak, with each of those victories featuring at least two goals.

Their most recent outing produced a 6-0 dismantling of Namibia, with six different scorers getting on the scoresheet, and that followed a 2-0 win over Iran in Kazan on September 29, in which Aleksandr Golovin scored twice in the first half.

Russia’s last defeat was a narrow 1-0 loss to Egypt in May, and the hosts will arrive at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in a confident mood.

© Imago / ITAR-TASS

Nigeria, meanwhile, come into Tuesday’s fixture off the back of a damaging 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers - a result that has raised serious questions about the Super Eagles’ prospects in a group from which only one team will qualify.

Chelle’s side had begun the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo, coming from a goal down to win, but the defeat in Bissau has shifted the mood significantly around the squad.

Prior to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Nigeria’s last friendly outing was a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in June, with Akor Adams scoring the lone goal for the Super Eagles.

That result, combined with the Guinea-Bissau performance, means Chelle heads into Tuesday’s fixture under pressure to see a positive response from his players.

Chelle has named a separate squad for this friendly, opting to use the occasion to assess fringe players and newcomers rather than simply repeating the XI that has been carrying the weight of AFCON qualification.

For players such as Vince Osuji, John Otomewo and Chibuzo Nwoko, a strong performance on Tuesday could turn a one-off invitation into a foothold in Chelle’s future plans ahead of the November qualifiers.

The two nations met for the first and only time in June 2025, a 1-1 friendly draw in which Semi Ajayi scored an own goal, Tolu Arokodare netted his first goal for Nigeria, and Russia enjoyed 57% possession throughout.

Tuesday’s rematch gives both sides the opportunity to make a stronger impression than that encounter produced.

Russia International Friendlies form:

Russia form (all competitions):

Nigeria International Friendlies form:

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Nigeria form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Victor Modo

Karpin is expected to name a strong side following the 6-0 victory over Namibia, with few reasons to make wholesale changes after such a convincing display.

Konstantin Tyukavin could start in attack after lasting 78 minutes in the win over Iran, having come off the bench in the rout of Namibia.

Stanislav Agkatsev is expected to continue in goal, with Arsen Adamov, Viktor Melekhin, Artem Karpukas and Mingiyan Beveev all likely to feature in the outfield positions.

Nigeria head into the fixture with several absentees to manage. Wilfred Ndidi has withdrawn from the squad, while Victory Akpe - named as his replacement also pulled out after sustaining an injury in training.

Osuji of Tromso has been called up in his place, while 19-year-old Stade Reims midfielder Otomewo comes into the squad as another fresh face.

Bright Osayi-Samuel has also withdrawn from the friendly, becoming the third player to pull out of the squad, with Rostov midfielder Ibraheem Mahfus Ajasa receiving a late call-up to cover the shortfall.

Chelle is without nine members of his preferred starting lineup for this fixture, with Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen all absent from the travelling squad.

Kelechi Iheanacho is among those present; however, the forward will be eager to convert a remarkable run of club form into a positive international showing.

Russia possible starting lineup:

Agkatsev; Adamov, Melyokhin, Osipenko, Beveev; Karpukas, Prutsev, Umyarov; Miranchuk, Sadulayev, Tyukavin

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; James, Fernandez, Benjamin, Igboke; Onyedika, Nwoko, Michael; Simon, Akor, Iheanacho

We say: Russia 1-1 Nigeria

Russia’s home comforts and their strong recent form make them the more settled side heading into this fixture, and with Nigeria without several of their key players, Karpin’s side will fancy their chances of claiming a win in front of their own supporters. The hosts have found the net at least twice in each of their last four matches and have the quality to trouble a makeshift Nigeria backline.

That said, the Super Eagles have enough individual quality even in this squad to cause Russia problems on the counter, and with Chelle’s fringe players motivated to make a case for regular inclusion, Nigeria may well find an equaliser if they fall behind.

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