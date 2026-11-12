Mauricio Pochettino to Man United: 'Contact' made with USMNT as first five games assessed ahead of Michael Carrick sacking

Manchester United have made contact with the USA national team over the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils appear to be on the verge of making yet another managerial change, with Michael Carrick under significant pressure.

United are 18th in the Premier League after 10 matchweeks, and there is an expectation that he will lose his job over the November international break.

USMNT boss Pochettino has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford, and he is seen as the favourite by many at the club.

The Athletic have now reported that United have stepped up their pursuit of the Argentine, with the club having made contact with the US national team, though the Red Devils are said to be comfortable with him taking charge of the country's games against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday.

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Next Man United manager: Mauricio Pochettino's first five games

Taking charge of United at any point would be enough of a challenge, but Pochettino would not have wanted to start his tenure at the club with a clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Losing to the Red Devils' biggest rivals would arguably be the worst possible start for a new manager, though Pochettino would be expected to get the better of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on November 25.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO'S FIRST FIVE GAMES - vs. Liverpool (A) November 22 [Premier League] - vs. Sporting Lisbon (A) November 25 [Champions League] - vs. Brentford (H) November 28 [Premier League] - vs. Newcastle United (A) December 2 [Premier League] - vs. Coventry City (H) December 5 [Premier League]

The 54-year-old would then take charge of the club for the first time at Old Trafford on November 28, when United would take on Brentford in the league, another difficult test.

Games against Newcastle United on December 2 and Coventry City on December 5 may be somewhat more favourable fixtures on paper, though it remains to be seen if the players in the squad would have adjusted to his demands by then.

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Why Mauricio Pochettino must start well at Manchester United

Most United supporters would not expect the team to take anything from Anfield, but a defeat could leave the club bottom of the Premier League after matchweek 11.

The Red Devils must then target as close to nine points from nine against Brentford, Newcastle and Coventry as possible, as they may otherwise find themselves in a serious relegation battle as the Christmas period approaches.

Should Pochettino fail to hit the ground running at Old Trafford, he could find himself on the receiving end of the long-brewing toxicity surrounding the Red Devils.