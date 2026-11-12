Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'join' Arsenal in race for £40m talisman scoring every 85 minutes

Tottenham Hotspur have joined arch-rivals Arsenal in the race to sign AC Monza striker Gustavo Varela ahead of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the past year, becoming one of Serie A's most prolific forwards despite playing for a struggling side.

However, Spurs and their rivals could face a battle to convince Monza to part with their prized asset midway through the season.

Spurs interested in Gustavo Varela ahead of January transfer window

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

According to reports in Portugal (via Sport Witness), Tottenham, Juventus and Inter Milan have all joined the growing list of clubs monitoring Varela.

Arsenal were already keeping tabs on the striker, alongside Napoli and LaLiga giants Barcelona, meaning competition for his signature is increasing.

Spurs have not submitted an offer or opened formal negotiations, with their interest currently at the monitoring stage.

Monza are reluctant to sell in January, viewing Varela as essential to their fight against relegation. It is believed that the Italian side could demand up to €50m (£42m).

Who is Arsenal and Spurs target Gustavo Varela?

© Iconsport / Massimo Paolone/LaPresse

Varela's rise has been particularly impressive.

Having struggled for regular opportunities during a loan spell at Gil Vicente, he eventually established himself in the first team last January, finishing the campaign with seven goals and three assists in 33 appearances.

His move to Monza during the summer has taken his career to another level, with the forward scoring 11 goals in 11 games this season, finding the net once every 85 minutes despite the club sitting 18th in Serie A on just seven points. He has also earned his first senior Portugal call-up under Jorge Jesus.

Those numbers make it easy to understand why so many clubs are taking notice.

Varela has even attracted comparisons with former Chelsea and Wolves striker Diego Costa, adding another intriguing dimension to his growing reputation.

For Tottenham, the appeal is obvious, as the Portuguese talisman could offer a much-needed attacking option, while Arsenal and Barceona's interest suggests his performances are attracting attention well beyond Italy.

However, spending upwards of £42m on a striker with only a short period of senior-level consistency would represent a considerable investment.

His extraordinary scoring rate makes him an exciting prospect, but Monza's reluctance to sell means January could prove a difficult time to secure his signature.