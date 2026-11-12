Preview: Japan vs Brazil - prediction, team news, lineups

The Singapore National Stadium stages an international friendly fixture between Japan and Brazil on Saturday.

These two nations renew acquaintances just five months after locking horns in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup, with the South American giants coming from behind to win 2-1 in Houston.

Match preview

Just over a week after edging past Japan in June, Brazil’s World Cup journey was ended by Norway (2-1) at the last-16 stage, and they have since taken part in three friendly matches between September and October, scoring nine goals in the process.

An experimental Selecao outfit were held to a 1-1 draw by Australia, though a stronger, fired-up side responded by securing a 4-2 comeback victory over the Socceroos in a heated encounter just four days later.

Carlo Ancelotti then celebrated his 12th victory in 20 matches as Brazil head coach with a comfortable 4-0 success against India, courtesy of first-half strikes from Estevao Willian and Pedro, before Samuel Lino netted a second-half brace.

Brazil will conclude 2026 with two more friendlies against Japan and Singapore this month, facing the latter next Tuesday, before Ancelotti turns his attention to 2027's warm-up friendlies and the start of 2030 World Cup qualifying, all while building a fresh generation of talent ahead of the 2028 Copa America.

Ranked sixth in the world by FIFA, Brazil boast an impressive head-to-head record over Saturday’s opponents Japan, winning 12 of their 15 meetings in all competitions (D2 L1). The Selecao have also scored at least twice on 12 of those occasions.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Since their round-of-32 elimination at the World Cup this summer, Japan have put together a four-game unbeaten run in friendly fixtures, including three triumphs over South American opposition.

The Samurai Blue secured back-to-back home victories against Uruguay and Venezuela in September, beating the former 3-1 and the latter 2-1, with Ayase Ueda scoring three goals off the substitutes’ bench across both matches.

Hajime Moriyasu’s men then prevailed 5-4 on penalties against Ecuador following a goalless stalemate at the start of October, before winning 2-1 against New Zealand in their most recent friendly fixture courtesy of goals from Ueda and Ritsu Doan.

Since September 2025, Japan have only been beaten in one of their last 15 international matches across all competitions (W10 D4), and that lone defeat was the aforementioned World Cup loss to Brazil in June when they conceded a 95th-minute goal.

However, this impressive run did include their first and only victory over the five-time world champions in October last year, when the Samurai Blue came from two goals down at half time to secure a memorable 3-2 friendly win – Ueda (again) scored what proved to be the winner.

Japan will follow up their latest battle with Brazil this weekend by rounding off 2026 against Paraguay next Tuesday, playing once again at the Singapore National Stadium just a few hours after the Selecao have faced the hosts.

Japan International Friendlies form:

Japan form (all competitions):

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Brazil International Friendlies form:

Brazil form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Japan’s 28-man squad does not include star striker Ueda, winger Kaoru Mitoma or defender Takehiro Tomiyasu as they all remain sidelined with injuries.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki could continue between the sticks and captain Ko Itakura is likely to start at the heart of the defence, while Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka and Kaishu Sano could all link up in midfield.

Koki Ogawa has scored 11 goals in 18 international appearances for Japan and will hope to lead the line this weekend, while Takumi Minamino, Junya Ito, Takefusa Kubo and Daizen Maeda are also contenders to start in the final third.

As for Brazil, Ancelotti has named a youthful 26-man squad that does not include senior stars including Alisson Becker, Marquinhos, Matheus Cunha and Joao Pedro, the latter of whom remains sidelined through injury.

However, Raphinha has been included despite having recently recovered from a muscle injury. Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was left frustrated by the attacker’s “not ideal” selection, but it is understood that his minutes will be managed during the international break.

Raphinha could therefore begin as a substitute this weekend, with Real Madrid duo Endrick and Vinicius Junior linking up in attack alongside either Rayan or Estevao.

Arsenal pair Bruno Guimaraes and Gabriel Magalhaes are both contenders to play in midfield and defence respectively, while Allan, Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, Andre, Jonathan Jesus and Lucas Perri are six uncapped players who could make their Brazil debut.

Japan possible starting lineup:

Z. Suzuki; Seko, Itakura, Ito; Sugawara, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; Kubo, Maeda; Ogawa

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Bento; Wesley, Jair Cunha, Gabriel, Augusto; Bontempo, Gomes, Santos; Rayan, Endrick, Vinicius Jr

We say: Japan 2-2 Brazil

While neither Japan nor Brazil will be at full strength, there should still be plenty of talent on display in what promises to be an entertaining, end-to-end contest, given that at least three goals have been scored in eight of the last nine meetings between these two nations.

Out for revenge following their summer World Cup heartache against the Selecao, a determined Samurai Blue outfit have the credentials to frustrate Ancelotti's men and claim a share of the spoils in Singapore.

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