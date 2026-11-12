Liverpool rival Aston Villa for 17-year-old Ligue 1 breakout star

Liverpool and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring highly rated Le Havre defender Djibril Ouziad, who could leave the Ligue 1 club next summer despite signing a long-term contract just two months ago.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disastrous campaign for the French side, establishing himself in the first team while Le Havre struggle at the bottom of the table.

According to Get French Football News, both Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on Ouziad's development following his rapid breakthrough in France.

The report also suggests that the teenager is likely to leave Le Havre in the summer of 2027, regardless of whether the Normandy club manage to avoid relegation.

That prospect is particularly striking given that Ouziad only signed his first professional contract in September, committing his future to Le Havre until June 2030.

There is no indication that Liverpool or Aston Villa have submitted an offer, but the defender's emergence has already placed him on the radar of clubs competing in the Champions League.

Liverpool and Aston Villa monitoring Le Havre youngster Djibril Ouziad

Ouziad has made an immediate impression during his first season of senior football, featuring in nine Ligue 1 matches and starting eight of them.

Primarily deployed as a right wing-back, the French teenager is also capable of playing in a more conventional right-back role.

His performances have been particularly encouraging considering Le Havre's difficult circumstances.

The club have failed to win any of their opening 10 league matches, collecting just two points while suffering eight defeats.

That disastrous start resulted in the dismissal of Didier Digard, with former Crystal Palace and Blackburn Rovers defender Valerien Ismael appointed as his replacement.

Le Havre have also experienced significant upheaval behind the scenes, with president Jean-Michel Roussier and sporting director Demba Ba leaving the club following disagreements surrounding its management.

Despite that instability, Ouziad has continued to develop and has already been rewarded with international recognition.

The defender made his debut for France's Under-18 side earlier this season, further strengthening his reputation as an emerging talent.

His early progress has reportedly caught the attention of Liverpool and Aston Villa, although neither club is known to have opened formal negotiations.

For Liverpool, the link comes as the club continue assessing their defensive options under Andoni Iraola.

The Reds have previously explored reinforcements at right-back, having failed in a late attempt to sign Chelsea's Malo Gusto during the summer transfer window.

Ouziad would represent a considerably less experienced option, and there is no suggestion that Liverpool view him as an immediate solution to their first-team requirements.

Aston Villa's reported interest likewise remains at the monitoring stage, with the French youngster's development likely to be assessed over the coming months.

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Why Ouziad could leave Le Havre despite contract until 2030

The most intriguing aspect of Ouziad's situation concerns the timing of a potential departure.

Le Havre secured the defender's first professional contract on September 1, tying him to the club until the summer of 2030.

Yet Get French Football News reports that a transfer at the end of the current campaign is already considered likely, regardless of the club's final position in Ligue 1.

The prediction does not mean Le Havre have decided to sell, nor does it establish that Ouziad is seeking an immediate move abroad.

However, his lengthy contract would give the French side considerable leverage should Liverpool, Aston Villa or another interested club decide to pursue a transfer.

Le Havre would not face the pressure of losing the teenager on a free transfer in the near future, potentially allowing them to demand a substantial fee for one of their most promising academy graduates.

No valuation has been reported, and it remains unclear what figure would persuade the Ligue 1 outfit to negotiate.

Liverpool already have experience of investing in emerging French defenders, having agreed a deal worth approximately £55m to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes earlier this year.

The centre-back subsequently joined Iraola's squad for the 2026-27 season, demonstrating the club's willingness to invest in younger players with significant potential.

Ouziad is at a much earlier stage of his development, however, and his nine senior appearances provide only a limited indication of his long-term prospects.

For now, the teenager's immediate priority remains establishing himself in Le Havre's first team as the club attempts to recover from its miserable start to the season.

His future could nevertheless become an increasingly prominent transfer story if Liverpool or Aston Villa turn their reported interest into a concrete approach ahead of next summer.