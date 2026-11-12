Preview: Austria vs Republic of Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

The Republic of Ireland will look to close the gap to the top of their Nations League B group by beating hosts Austria on Saturday at Raiffeisen Arena.

Sitting in third place with five points, Ireland trail their first-placed opponents by three points with six left to play for, and a victory would set up a tense final matchday.

Match preview

A victory for Austria on Saturday would guarantee promotion to Nations League A, as while second-placed Kosovo have five points, positions in the group are decided on a head-to-head basis before goal difference.

The hosts have taken four points form Kosovo, who they drew 1-1 with on October 4 in their most recent outing in the group stage.

Ralf Rangnick's side have been far from perfect at the back considering they have conceded five goals, with two of those goals coming when they drew 2-2 with Ireland on October 1.

Das Team are unbeaten in their past four games in all competitions, scoring nine goals in that time, though they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their eight most recent matches.

Austria are in fact undefeated in their last 14 fixtures when designated as hosts, getting the better of opponents on 11 occasions.

© Imago

Ireland have never been in League A of the Nations League, though they cannot afford to take a potential promotion charge for granted given last-placed Israel are only three points behind in the relegation spot.

The Boys in Green were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Israel on October 4, though the Irish did not have the benefit of playing at home after the clash was moved to a neutral venue.

Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson will be immensely disappointed that his side lost 1-0 against Kosovo on September 24 as it represents his team's only loss in eight games, though a victory on the weekend would be just their second win in six matches.

The visitors' recent record against their hosts has been positive considering they are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Austria, winning once in that time.

A success for Ireland would be their second consecutive triumph when playing away from home, but a defeat would be their fifth in nine games.

Austria Nations League form:

W

W

D

D

Austria form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

D

D

Republic of Ireland Nations League form:

L

W

D

D

Republic of Ireland form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Austria could use a centre-back pairing of Felix Bacher and Kevin Danso ahead of goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald is in line to make his 56th appearance for the national team, while Xaver Schlager could earn a 60th cap.

Marco Grull has pulled out of the squad due to injury, while Patrick Wimmer has not been selected, so expect to see Raul Florucz on the right side of attack.

Ireland will have every chance of playing well as long as Caoimhin Kelleher is protecting their goal, with Troy Parrott stationed up front.

In the middle of the pitch, Finn Azaz and Conor Coventry could be paired together, while John Egan is likely lead his nation's defence.

Austria possible starting lineup:

A Schlager; Posch, Bacher, Danso, Laimer; Seiwald, X Schlager; Florucz, Schmid, Prass; Gregoritsch

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; O'Shea, Egan, Scales; Abankwah, Azaz, Coventry, Manning; Moylan, Idah, Parrott

We say: Austria 2-2 Republic of Ireland

Ireland have been poor away from home, though they boast a positive record against their opponents.

Austria's performances at home have been excellent, but while they are unlikely to lose, they may have to settle for just a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.