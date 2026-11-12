Mauricio Pochettino's Man United arrival could immensely benefit struggling Red Devils star

Incoming Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly 'always loved' Marcus Rashford and could make the England international a key part of his plans moving forward.

Pochettino is soon expected to be confirmed as Man United's new head coach, with the Red Devils making the decision to sack Michael Carrick due to the team's struggles in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign.

An announcement on Pochettino's arrival at Old Trafford is expected to be made before the end of the week, but the Argentine could still lead USA into their two matches during this international period against Haiti.

As a result, Pochettino is likely to have extremely limited time with the Man United squad ahead of the team's next game against Liverpool on November 22.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Pochettino has 'always loved' Rashford

The clash at Anfield could mark Rashford's return to action; the 29-year-old has missed Man United's last five matches due to a hip problem.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for Rashford, who has been unable to register a goal or an assist in his eight appearances for Man United.

According to The Telegraph, Pochettino has 'always loved' Rashford and will be determined to help the forward reignite his Old Trafford career.

Rashford has scored 138 goals and registered 79 assists in 434 appearances for Man United in all competitions since breaking into their first team.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rashford could return for Man United against Liverpool

The forward's best season came in 2022-23, scoring 30 times in all competitions, but he has recently spent time out on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona.

Rashford was expected to leave Man United on a permanent basis over the summer, but Barcelona turned down the chance to sign him, and the forward ultimately remained at Old Trafford past the transfer deadline.

The Englishman could be Pochettino's first choice down the left of the attack, although Matheus Cunha has been a standout player for the club of late.

Bryan Mbeumo will also expect to be in the starting team, while Amad Diallo has been a regular starter since returning from injury.

Benjamin Sesko, though, is still on the sidelines, with the striker not expected to be back on the field until the start of 2027, as he bids to overcome a chronic shin issue.