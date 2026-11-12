England vs. Croatia: Three Lions legend Harry Kane makes more history with landmark appearance

Harry Kane has officially broken the England men's appearance record, having been selected to start Thursday's UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia.

The Three Lions captain has pulled clear of the legendary Peter Shilton courtesy of his 126th cap in the League A Group 3 fixture at Wembley.

Kane drew level with Shilton against Czech Republic at the start of October but has now moved out on his own, setting a new record for the national team.

The Bayern Munich forward is comfortably England's all-time leading goalscorer with 93 and few would bet against him reaching a century of goals for the Three Lions before the end of his international career.

The 33-year-old made his England debut back in 2015, and this milestone comes shortly after he was crowned the Ballon d'Or winner, marking a remarkable period in his career.

© Iconsport / PA Images

England: Kane breaks Shilton's all-time appearance record

“I don’t think it will ever leave me,” Kane told reporters when asked whether he continued to have points to prove in his career.

“It’s probably part of what makes me push myself to the limits that I do because in football, you’ve never completed it. No matter what you’ve achieved, there is always a trophy that someone else has won or a goal record that someone else has.

“Whether it’s noise from the outside, from media or the fans … it just helps motivate me to realise there’s a lot more to achieve.

"My biggest fear is finishing my career and thinking I could have done a bit more … if I could have just done that or done that.

"I want to make sure I cross every bridge and do everything possible so that whenever that day does come, I can say I’ve done everything possible. And I can sleep well at night.

“I’ll try to give them a good number to catch. The goal record, of course, is going to be one that’s difficult to beat for a while.

“I’ve spoken about leading by example and pushing a lot of these younger players. It’s by setting standards, being available every time, getting the caps and scoring the goals. That should help motivate the younger players.

"If I was younger and I had a player in front of me doing what I was doing, I know that would push me to think: ‘OK, I can score those goals, I can win the Ballon d’Or, I can break the cap record.’ Whilst I’m in this place, it is to try to set these records as high as I can and one day look back to see if anyone can catch them.”

Kane has pushed Shilton down to second spot in the all-time list, with Wayne Rooney (120) third and David Beckham (115) in fourth.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

How many goals has Kane scored this season?

Kane has continued to find the back of the net at an impressive rate for Bayern this season, scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances, in addition to registering 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the striker netted six times in four matches for England during the last international break, which came in September and October.

Kane has struck braces in each of his last two appearances against Croatia and Czech Republic, and he will be hoping to add to his tally in England's two matches during this international period against Croatia and Spain.