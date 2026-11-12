Next Man Utd manager: Mauricio Pochettino timeline 'revealed' with two-game delay possible

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to wait until next week to have Mauricio Pochettino at their Carrington training base.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new first-team head coach following the dismissal of Michael Carrick on Thursday morning, with the 20-time English champions sitting 18th in the Premier League standings.

Man Utd have managed to win just one of their opening 10 top-flight contests, with that sole success coming at Old Trafford against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the end of the summer.

With the managerial position now vacant at the Theatre of Dreams, USA coach Pochettino has emerged as the favourite to take the reins, with the Argentine heading towards a return to the Premier League.

The 54-year-old has managed both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the past, taking the former London club to the Champions League final in 2019, when they lost to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

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Man Utd news: When will Pochettino take charge at Old Trafford?

The process of appointing Pochettino is not straightforward, with the Argentine currently in position as the head coach of the United States, who have a two-legged quarter-final with Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League over the next week.

As per ESPN, Manchester United are confident of agreeing personal terms with their top managerial target before the close of play on Thursday (November 12), after which point they will trigger the release clause in the coach's contract.

The report claims that the Red Devils will need to fork out £7m to take Pochettino away from the Stars and Stripes, with the 54-year-old's representatives supposedly contacting the Premier League giants to make them aware of the clause.

Surprisingly, Man Utd are said to be relaxed about the former Spurs boss staying in post with the United States for their double-header against Haiti, with the second leg taking place late on Tuesday night.

As a result, Pochettino is likely to arrive at the Red Devils' Carrington training base on next Wednesday (November 18) - just a few days before a crunch Premier League clash at Liverpool on November 22.

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Man Utd made to wait for Poch?

There is seemingly a chance that Pochettino takes charge of the United States twice more before departing to Manchester United, who are in danger of a relegation dogfight this season.

Whilst the Red Devils will be keen to have the Argentine in England as quickly as possible, there is also a realisation that the majority of the club's senior stars are currently away on international duty.

By the time Pochettino arrives at Carrington next Wednesday, most of Man United's first team players will have finished their national matches, focused on turning around the fortunes of England's grandest club.