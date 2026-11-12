Michael Carrick: Man United's shortest manager reigns ever after 45-year-old's sacking

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick following a disastrous start to the 2026-27 campaign, bringing an abrupt end to the Englishman's second spell in charge at Old Trafford less than 10 months after he was appointed.

The 44-year-old initially arrived in January 2026 as a temporary replacement for Ruben Amorim, with the former midfielder making an immediate impression by restoring some confidence and guiding the Red Devils back into the Champions League picture.

Having overseen an encouraging improvement in results, Carrick was rewarded with a permanent contract in May, but his fortunes changed dramatically during the opening months of the new season.

United's disappointing results, inconsistent performances and growing concerns about their tactical direction ultimately proved too much for the club's hierarchy, with Sunday's 4-4 draw against Aston Villa preceding Man United's decision to relieve Carrick of his duties.

His departure adds another name to Manchester United's increasingly lengthy list of managerial casualties since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, although several managers in the club's history have endured even shorter spells in charge.

Here, Sports Mole looks at five of Manchester United's shortest managerial reigns, examining their appointments, records and the circumstances surrounding their departures.

Shortest managerial reigns in Man Utd history Ranked by time in charge, shortest first Top 5 1 Clarence Hilditch 1926–27 6 months 2 Walter Crickmer 1931–32 6 months 3 David Moyes 2013–14 10 months 4 Michael Carrick 2026 10 months 5 Ruben Amorim 2024–26 14 months

1. Clarence Hilditch – Six months

Clarence 'Lal' Hilditch holds the distinction of having one of the shortest managerial spells in Manchester United's history, taking charge in October 1926 following the Football Association's suspension of John Chapman.

The former half-back became United's first player-manager, assuming responsibility for team affairs while continuing to feature on the pitch, but his appointment was never intended to be a long-term arrangement.

Hilditch oversaw 31 matches, winning nine, drawing eight and losing 14, giving him a win percentage of just 29.0%, with United struggling to establish consistency during his brief spell.

His final match came in April 1927, when United played out a goalless draw against Everton, before Herbert Bamlett was appointed as his replacement.

Although Hilditch's six-month spell was largely unsuccessful, he continued playing for the club until 1932, having made more than 100 appearances during his time at Old Trafford.

2. Walter Crickmer – Six months

Walter Crickmer's first spell in charge of Manchester United lasted from November 1931 until the summer of 1932, when the club secretary temporarily assumed managerial responsibilities following the dismissal of Herbert Bamlett.

United had suffered relegation from the First Division in the previous campaign, having lost their opening 12 league matches and finished bottom of the table, leaving Crickmer with the difficult task of restoring some stability.

He managed 43 matches, winning 17, drawing nine and losing 17, which represented a win percentage of approximately 39.5%, as United recovered sufficiently to finish 12th in the Second Division.

Crickmer's time in the dugout ended when Scott Duncan was appointed as the club's new permanent manager in the summer of 1932, allowing him to return to his administrative responsibilities.

His departure was not the result of a dismissal, as Crickmer had primarily been acting as secretary-manager during a difficult period, and he would later take charge again between 1937 and 1945.

3. David Moyes – 10 months

© Imago / Sportimage

David Moyes remains one of the most prominent names on this list, having been selected by Ferguson to succeed him following his retirement in 2013.

The Scot officially took charge in July 2013, inheriting a team that had won the Premier League title by 11 points during Ferguson's final season, but quickly discovered that replicating his predecessor's success would be an enormous challenge.

Moyes began positively by winning the Community Shield against Wigan Athletic, before overseeing an impressive 4-1 Premier League victory against Swansea City in his first league match.

However, United's performances deteriorated as the campaign progressed, with defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United exposing their difficulties against established Premier League opposition.

The Red Devils also suffered an embarrassing Champions League exit against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, while a 2-0 defeat against Everton in April 2014 proved to be Moyes's final match.

He departed on April 22, 2014, having won 27 of his 51 matches in charge, drawn nine and lost 15, giving him a win percentage of 52.9%.

Although Moyes had won the Community Shield, United were seventh in the Premier League and had already missed out on Champions League qualification, prompting the club to end his reign with four matches remaining.

4. Michael Carrick – 10 months

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Carrick's second spell at Old Trafford has now ended in disappointment, despite the considerable promise he demonstrated during his initial months in charge.

Appointed on January 13, 2026, following Amorim's dismissal, the former Middlesbrough manager quickly transformed United's fortunes, winning 11 of his first 16 Premier League matches and securing Champions League qualification.

His impressive work earned him a permanent position in May, with the club believing that his understanding of Manchester United's traditions and ability to establish a positive dressing-room atmosphere made him the right candidate for a longer-term project.

However, the challenges of managing United over a full campaign proved considerably more difficult, with his team collecting just three victories in their opening 15 matches of 2026-27.

Defeats against Bournemouth and Chelsea, alongside an embarrassing Champions League loss to Como, intensified scrutiny of his tactical approach, while a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa ultimately preceded his dismissal on November 12.

Carrick leaves with 15 wins, eight draws and nine defeats from 32 matches, representing a 46.9% win rate, although his initial success means his overall record is considerably better than his performances this season suggest.

5. Ruben Amorim – 14 months

© Imago / Buzzi

Ruben Amorim's departure in January 2026 represented another significant managerial setback for Manchester United, with the Portuguese lasting just 14 months after replacing Erik ten Hag in November 2024.

United paid approximately £9.2m to release the former Sporting Lisbon manager from his contract, having been attracted by his impressive work in Portugal and his reputation for developing an organised, attack-minded team.

However, his preferred 3-4-3 system proved difficult to implement consistently at Old Trafford, with United struggling to produce convincing performances and suffering several damaging defeats during his first campaign.

The 2024-25 season ended with the club finishing 15th in the Premier League, their lowest position in the competition, while a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final denied them a route back into the Champions League.

Although there were occasional signs of improvement during the following campaign, disagreements over the club's footballing direction and continued inconsistency eventually undermined his position.

Amorim was dismissed on January 5, 2026, having recorded 24 victories, 18 draws and 21 defeats from 63 matches, giving him a disappointing win percentage of 38.1%.

His reign remains one of the least successful permanent managerial appointments of the post-Ferguson era, with Carrick now becoming the latest head coach to discover how difficult it is to restore Manchester United to their former standing.