Preview: Georgia vs Hungary - prediction, team news, lineups

Georgia and Hungary both still have plenty to play for as they prepare to lock horns in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Saturday night.

The hosts are currently bottom of the section but can still finish second, while Hungary are currently second in the standings behind Northern Ireland.

Match preview

Georgia boast a record of zero wins, two draws and two defeats from their four matches in Group B2, which has left them in a difficult spot in the group heading into their penultimate fixture.

With six points still to play for, Georgia are still able to book a spot in the promotion playoffs, but they will need to triumph here to stand any chance that occuring.

Ramaz Svanadze's side opened their 2026-27 Nations League with a 1-0 home defeat to Northern Ireland before picking up a point in a goalless draw with Ukraine.

Georgia then lost 1-0 to Hungary before drawing 0-0 with Northern Ireland, so they are actually still looking to score their first goal in this particular tournament.

The Crusaders, as it stands, are facing a relegation playoff, which would determine whether they would remain in League B for the next tournament or be relegated to League C.

© Iconsport / Adam Liebach, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Hungary, meanwhile, opened up their tournament with a 1-0 home defeat to Ukraine, before playing out a goalless draw with Northern Ireland in their final match of September.

National Eleven have picked up six points from their last two matches, though, beating Georgia 1-0 in their opening match of October before recording a 2-1 victory over Ukraine.

Marco Rossi's side are only one point behind the leaders Northern Ireland, with the two teams chasing the only automatic promotion position to League A.

Hungary will finish their 2026-27 group-stage campaign against Northern Ireland on November 17, with that match set to be crucial when it comes to top spot in the section.

National Eleven have only actually lost one of their last eight matches in all competitions, recording five victories in the process.

Georgia Nations League form:

Georgia form (all competitions):

Hungary Nations League form:

Hungary form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Georgia have one player out of this weekend's fixture through suspension, with Giorgi Kochorashvili unavailable for selection.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also a notable absentee due to injury, so there will be pressure on Georges Mikautadze in the final third of the field; the 26-year-old has an impressive record of 23 goals in 47 caps for his country.

Georgia are also expected to have Giorgi Chakvetadze in their starting side, with the 27-year-old bidding to add to the 10 goals that he has scored for the national team.

As for Hungary, Milos Kerkez is available again after missing the team's last match through suspension, which is a major boost for the visitors heading into this contest.

Neither Alex Toth nor Milan Toth are in the current squad, so there will have to be changes from the team's last match, with Roland Sallai and Barnabas Vaga both expected to start.

There will be also be a spot in the middle of the midfield for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardasvili; Dvali, Kakabadze, Azarovi, Sazonov; Davitashvili, Chakvetadze, Tsitaishvili, Gagnidze; Mikautadze, Zivzivadze

Hungary possible starting lineup:

B Toth; Osvath, Orban, Csinger, Kerkez; Schafer, Szoboszlai; Lukacs, Vitalis, Sallai; Varga

We say: Georgia 0-2 Hungary

Georgia have struggled in this group and will be without their star player on Saturday, so it is difficult to back them to pick up a positive result against a solid Hungarian outfit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.