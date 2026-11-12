Pierre Sage already has new job ‘agreed’ after Crystal Palace sacking confirmed

Pierre Sage has officially been sacked by Crystal Palace, but he already has a new job lined up according to reports.

The 47-year-old arrived at Selhurst Park with big boots to fill after his predecessor Oliver Glasner won the 2025 FA Cup and Conference League last season.

Sage signed a three-year contract with the Eagles in June and has now departed his role in South London less than five months later following a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Frenchman has left Palace sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table after losing seven of his opening 10 top-flight matches (W1 D2), with his team conceding a division-high 24 goals.

Palace also find themselves languishing in 21st position in the 36-team Europa League standings with only one win from their first four matches so far.

Sage’s sacking was confirmed on Thursday, four days after the Eagles suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

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Lens have 'verbal agreement' to re-appoint Pierre Sage

While many managers may prefer a period of time away from football to recharge their batteries and assess their options, it appears that Sage is ready to jump straight back in to management in familiar surroundings.

According to Foot Mercato journalists Sebastien Denis and Santi Aouna, Sage has a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to return to Lens, where he left in the summer to join Palace.

Lens are on the lookout for a new head coach after parting ways with Yannick Cahuzac, who lost six of his nine games during a brief 56-day spell in charge which concluded with a humiliating 9-1 Champions League home defeat to Como.

Le Sang et Or have, in fact, had two managers since Sage left in the summer, as Cahuzac had taken over from Dino Toppmoller who was sacked after just 91 days at the helm following disagreements around structural changes at the club.

It is understood that Lens chiefs have set a ‘very clear deadline’ for Sage to be re-appointed within the next 72 hours, giving him time to prepare for their next Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on November 21.

Sage would allegedly return to Lens on a 'very decent salary' within the limits set by the Lens hierarchy.

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Sage set for Lens reunion after forgettable Palace stint

A return to Lens for Sage would seemingly be warmly welcomed by the club’s supporters who enjoyed a memorable 2025-26 campaign under his leadership.

Sage was named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year last season after steering Lens to an impressive second-placed finish behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, qualifying for the Champions League.

The former Lyon boss also guided Lens to their first-ever Coupe de France triumph in their 120-year history, and departed after only one season in charge with a respectable 67.5% win rate.

Lens currently sit down in 11th place in the Ligue 1 table, five points above the relegation zone and seven points adrift of the top three after 10 matches.

In the Champions League, Le Sang et Or occupy 33rd position in the 36-team League Phase standings after losing three of their opening four matches, but they still have a chance of securing at least a knockout round playoff place.