Preview: MK Dons vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

MK Dons will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Burton Albion to Stadium MK on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit 12th in the League One table, while the visitors are 15th.

Match preview

MK Dons have picked up 18 points from 13 matches so far, but their recent form has been excellent, with five consecutive victories across all competitions.

In their last league game the Dons thumped Doncaster Rovers 6-1, with Aaron Collins scoring four goals, and they followed that up with a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Swindon Town.

Paul Warne's side then beat Bromley 2-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, with Callum Paterson and Jack Burke finding the net.

The Dons will be full of confidence heading into Saturday's game and it is worth noting that they have scored 26 goals in their last seven home matches across all competitions.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Burton, meanwhile, have picked up 17 points from 14 matches and would leapfrog MK Dons with a victory on Saturday.

Gary Bowyer's side have only picked up one victory in their last six league games, but they did enjoy an impressive 4-0 FA Cup win over Rushden & Diamonds last weekend.

Mark O'Mahony, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Charlie Webster and Zac Scutt were on target for Burton and they will take confidence from that result, although a much-changed side was beaten 3-0 by Notts County in the EFL Trophy three days later.

The Brewers also have a poor recent record against MK Dons, having not beaten them in their last seven meetings across all competitions.

MK Dons League One form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

MK Dons will be without in-form striker Collins, who has been called up by Wales, and Paterson is expected to partner Sam Nombe up front as a result.

Alex Gilbey, Ryan Wintle and Dan Crowley are set to continue in midfield.

Burton are missing Toby Sibbick and Gbemi Arubi due to international commitments.

O'Mahony is expected to lead the line, with support from Webster and Will Collar.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Ekpiteta, Sanders, Goode; Silvera, Gilbey, Wintle, Crowley, Campbell; Paterson, Nombe

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Tilt, Sraha, Araujo; Armer, Krubally, Chauke, Rodrigues; Webster, Collar; O'Mahony

We say: MK Dons 2-1 Burton Albion

MK Dons are in excellent form, particularly at home, and they will be confident of extending their winning run against an inconsistent Burton side.

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