Preview: Kosovo vs Israel - prediction, team news, lineups

Kosovo and Israel will clash at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Saturday afternoon in UEFA Nations League B Group 3.

The hosts are second in the standings with five points from four games, while the visitors are at the bottom of the table with two points after four matches.

Match preview

Kosovo got their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign underway with a deserved 1-0 victory over Ireland, with captain Vedat Muriqi scoring the late winner.

Franco Foda's side had dominated the encounter, holding 57% possession, taking 22 shots and creating 2.74 expected goals (xG) compared to Ireland's three efforts and 0.25xG.

Foda would have been looking for his team to build on that triumph in the following matches, but Kosovo have failed to win any of the subsequent three fixtures.

Kosovo suffered a 3-1 defeat to Austria on matchday two, followed by back-to-back draws with Israel (0-0) and Austria (1-1), leaving them second in the standings with five points, only ahead of third-placed Ireland thanks to their head-to-head record.

Ahead of a potentially pivotal matchday six encounter with Ireland, when both teams could be fighting to secure second place and a chance at promotion to League A, Kosovo will be eager to secure all three points on Saturday - especially as Ireland face leaders Austria.

Kosovo, despite failing to score, were in control of large periods of their 0-0 draw with Israel, and a return to their home ground for the reverse fixture will provide a considerable confidence boost.

© Iconsport / Ipp

Isreal also head into this encounter having failed to win any of their four League B Group 3 fixtures, suffering two defeats and recording two draws.

Ran Ben Simon's side, as a result, sit fourth in the standings with two points, trailing the third and fourth-placed sides by three points with two games remaining.

Israel will, therefore, have to secure a victory on Saturday and hope for results to go their way on the final day if they are to avoid having to compete in the relegation playoff fixture.

Israel will draw confidence from each of their two goals scored in League B Group 3 having come away from home, although they have conceded four goals in those two away games.

Israel have, however, failed to beat Kosovo in any of their three clashes, suffering one defeat and recording two draws, conceding twice and scoring only once in those matches.

Kosovo Nations League form:

Kosovo form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

D

D

Israel Nations League form:

Israel form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Captain Muriqi and Edon Zhegrova have scored two of Kosovo's three goals, and both are expected to start alongside Baton Zabergja in attack on Saturday.

Fisnik Asllani is Kosovo's only other goalscorer in the Nations League this campaign, and the forward will provide an option from the bench for Foda.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Bleon Kurtulus could be awarded his debut, potentially starting alongside Ilir Krasniqi and Ron Raci as part of Kosovo's back three.

Meanwhile, Israel are likely to start Oscar Gloukh and Liel Abada behind Dor Turgeman in attack, while captain Dor Peretz should start in the centre of a midfield three.

Further back, Roy Revivo and Ilay Feingold will provide width from full-back, with Nikita Stoinov and Eli Dasa in central defence.

Kosovo possible starting lineup:

Saipi; Kurtulus, Krasniqi, Raci; Vojvoda, Avdullahu, Hodza, Gallapeni; Zhegrova, Muriqi, Zabergja

Israel possible starting lineup:

Tzur; Feingold, Dasa, Stoinov, Revivo; Gandelman, Peretz, Azoulay; Abada, Gloukh; Turgeman

We say: Kosovo 2-1 Israel

Kosovo have had the stronger campaign and have never lost to Israel in any of their previous meetings, and with the home advantage also in their favour, we are predicting a victory for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.