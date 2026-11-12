Chelsea injury news: Moises Caicedo provides update that will worry Xabi Alonso

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has suggested that he plans to play for Ecuador with "a few problems".

Caicedo played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

However, the 25-year-old had been regarded as a fitness doubt prior to that game, Xabi Alonso telling reporters that one of his star players had been suffering with a minor issue.

As expected, Caicedo has linked up with the Ecuador squad for their upcoming friendlies versus Costa Rica and Bolivia.

Nevertheless, speaking to local reporters, he has given the impression that he is far from feeling 100% fit.

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Chelsea midfielder Caicedo provides injury update

In comments covered by FutbolEcuador, Caicedo has revealed his intention to play through the pain barrier for his country.

He said: "I’m a little…[sighs] fine, a bit tired, having a few problems, but well, I’m here.

"Honestly, my national team is what matters most to me, being here with my people, with my Ecuador. I’m making a huge effort to be here, and I’m very happy about that."

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Why is Caicedo motivated to play for Ecuador?

While Alonso will have concerns over Caicedo representing Ecuador, the player will argue that he has his reasons.

He was forced to miss the last international period due to the calf injury that he suffered in August.

Meanwhile, at a time when he is the national team captain, Caicedo is yet to play under new head coach Marcelo Gallardo.

That appears to be behind his desire to attend this international camp, but the timing of Chelsea's next fixture is hardly ideal.

They play Leeds United in a 3pm kickoff on November 21. Ecuador do not play Bolivia until November 17, with Caicedo then having to take a long-haul flight and make up a time difference in preparation for the Leeds game.