Nottingham Forest transfer news: Bournemouth, Everton make 'enquiries' for 11-cap Colombia international

Nottingham Forest have reportedly identified Vasco da Gama attacker Andres Gomez as a potential transfer target.

Oliver Glasner's side have entered the November international break on a high courtesy of recording a 3-1 victory over Manchester City.

However, still sitting in 16th position in the Premier League table, it is highly likely that Forest will make additions during the winter transfer window.

Despite encouraging underlying data in the final third, the assumption is that Glasner will want to sign at least one fresh face for the final third.

According to ESPN, Forest are one of three Premier League clubs that hold an interest in Gomez.

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Who is Andres Gomez?

The report suggests that Forest may make use of having previously negotiated deals with Vasco da Gama to make an effort to sign the Colombia international.

Gomez has contributed nine goals and 13 assists from his 72 appearances for the Brazilian club.

Meanwhile, the versatile attacker has already spent time in Europe, chipping in with three goals from 19 outings for Rennes during the 2024-25 campaign.

Forest's strongest competition could come from Bournemouth, who are said to have held more detailed discussions with Vasco da Gama than the East Midlands outfit.

Everton have also reportedly entered the race for the 24-year-old, who only made one brief substitute outing for Colombia during the World Cup.

Vasco da Gama are allegedly looking to receive in the region of £16m and £17m for Gomez.

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Do Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest have Andres Gomez advantage?

Both Bournemouth and Forest have shown faith in South American players in the recent past, such as with Rayan, Murillo and Igor Jesus.

That is something that may not go unnoticed by Gomez, who could have reservations about returning to Europe after failing to make a notable impression at Rennes.