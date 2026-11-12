Man City transfer news: PSG and Bayern Munich track gem Stephen Mfuni

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are following the performances of Stephen Mfuni, who is currently on loan at Coventry from Manchester City. Manchester City have already made up their minds about the future of their prospect.

Stephen Mfuni is a pure product of Manchester City’s academy. The 18-year-old centre-back joined the Manchester academy at under-9 level and has spent his entire youth career there.

After a loan at Watford in the second half of last season, the Wigan-born player was sent on loan this season to Coventry, who have been promoted to the Premier League.

Stephen Mfuni enjoying an interesting start to the season with Coventry

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Manchester City are closely following the performances of their young prospect, who has long been considered one of the club’s biggest talents. According to TeamTalk, the English giants are satisfied with the way the player is being used by the team managed by Frank Lampard.

This season, the England Under-19 international has played six matches and started Coventry’s last two Premier League games. So even though he is not currently wearing a Manchester City shirt, Stephen Mfuni is part of the club’s long-term plans.

Manchester City want to tie down Mfuni amid PSG and Bayern interest

© Imago / Nexpher Images

According to the same source, the young defender is starting to attract attention on the market, as Paris Saint-Germain, who are tracking former academy product Joane Gadou, and Bayern Munich are following his progress closely.

Both European giants are interested in the English player’s profile and potential. However, Manchester City do not intend to let their gem slip away.

The same source says the Manchester City hierarchy plan to hold talks with Mfuni about extending his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

A long-term agreement is being prepared. The club want to take matters into their own hands quickly, before suitors flock around their defender and try to convince him to leave.