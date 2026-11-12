Mauricio Pochettino should not take Man Utd job - unless two 'needed' signings are made

Gary Neville has warned Mauricio Pochettino against becoming the next Manchester United head coach unless he is promised two new signings in January.

It was confirmed on Thursday morning that Michael Carrick has been relieved of his duties just six months after his permanent appointment, with the Red Devils revealing in a statement that they “intend to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.”

The man expected to replace Carrick is former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss Pochettino, who reportedly has an agreement in principle to swap his current role in charge of the USA national team with the Old Trafford hotseat.

Pochettino, 54, is set to take over a Man United side languishing inside the Premier League relegation zone following the club’s worst start to a season in 40 years.

The struggling Red Devils have looked particularly vulnerable in defence, conceding 19 goals across their opening 10 league games – only Ipswich Town (20) and basement club Crystal Palace (24) having conceded more.

Ahead of Pochettino’s expected arrival, former Man United defender Neville believes that the Argentine should be assured by the club’s hierarchy that he can make at least two defensive signings in January before accepting the manager’s job.

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Pochettino must “insist” on two defender signings before taking Man Utd job

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville said: “If I was Mauricio Pochettino now, I would be literally protecting myself up to the high heaven.

“He'll do that with a pay-off, so do that in your contract, but secondly, he needs two defenders in January, so he's got to insist that he gets two defenders in January.

“He's got to insist that he gets a minimum budget next summer for the transfer window to be able to turn this around. He's got to insist that he gets a budget that follows.

“They have to give it to him or else he shouldn't take the job.”

Neville added: “He's got to insist on the way in that there's some sort of transfer control, some form of budget there that he knows he can meaningfully change the team.

“Mauricio, I don't think is the kind of manager either who would say 'Give me half a billion' - I don't think he's that type of guy, I think he's someone who is a bit more responsible and will look at things.

"He'll want to bring players through and he'll want to develop young players - I get that and he'll do that. I just think he needs to protect himself in these next 12 months with the transfer budget. He has to.

“The only time you can insist upon it is at the very beginning and he needs two defenders in January.”

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Man Utd must address “worst back four in the Premier League”

Neville, who made 602 appearances for Man United and is regarded as one of England’s greatest right-backs, did not hold back on his criticism of the Red Devils’ current defensive options.

“I mean look at the back four that he finished with on Sunday (4-4 draw with Aston Villa). It was [Diogo] Dalot left-back, [Noussair] Mazraoui right-back, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven,” Neville added.

“That is probably the worst back four in the Premier League. I don't know a back four that is worse than that in the Premier League right now if I watch it. I can't believe Manchester United have ended up with that back four.”

Which defenders have been linked with Man Utd?

Man United have been linked with a plethora of defenders throughout this calendar year, but their top left-back target Lewis Hall signed a long-term contract extension at Newcastle in September, seemingly ending their pursuit of the Englishman.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri, RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Rennes starlet Mahamadou Nagida are among a number of other left-backs who have been linked with Man United.

The likes of Roma’s Wesley, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey, Brentford’s Nathan Collins and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo are other defenders who are believed to be on the Red Devils’ radar ahead of the winter window.

Pochettino could be announced as Man United’s new manager before the club travels to Anfield for their next Premier League match against Liverpool on November 22.