Crystal Palace sack Pierre Sage: Club statement and update on ‘advanced talks’ with successor

Crystal Palace have announced that Pierre Sage has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

The 47-year-old has departed Selhurst Park less than five months after he was appointed the successor to Oliver Glasner, who had steered the Eagles to Conference League glory last season and a historic first FA Cup triumph the year before.

Sage arrived at Palace on the back of a successful 2025-26 campaign in charge of Lens, who finished second in Ligue 1 and won their first-ever Coupe de France trophy.

However, the Frenchman was unable to make an immediate impact in South London and has left Palace sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table after losing seven of his opening 10 games (W1 D2).

A 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend represented a fourth consecutive top-flight defeat for the Eagles that proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Sage, who saw his side concede a division-high 24 goals.

Palace also sit 21st in the 36-team Europa League standings with only one win from their first four games on the board thus far.

Frank de Boer (five) is the only permanent manager in Crystal Palace’s 121-year history who has overseen fewer matches than Sage (16), who departs with a 31.25% win ratio (W5 D3 L8).

Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as Manager. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in South London, and wish them well for the future. https://t.co/JcVHA6FIhe https://t.co/VAM8XnpHlq — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 12, 2026

In a club statement released on Thursday, Palace said that three members of Sage's backroom staff - Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard - had also left the club.

The Eagles added: "The club thanks Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in South London, and wish them well for the future.

"An update on the process of appointing a new manager will be provided in due course."

Frank edging close to becoming next Crystal Palace manager

It was reported at the end of last month that Sean Dyche was the ‘frontrunner’ to replace Sage as Palace head coach.

The likes of Anthony Barry – Thomas Tuchel’s assistant coach at England - Vitor Pereira and Rob Edwards, Jens Berthel Askou and Ole Werner have also been linked with the Eagles job.

However, multiple reports, including one from BBC Sport, claims that Thomas Frank is now in ‘advanced talks’ to take over.

It is thought that Palace wish to finalise Frank’s appointment before their next Premier League game away against Coventry City on November 21.

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From Brentford heroics to Spurs struggles: Frank’s mixed PL record

Frank has been out of work since he was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur boss in February, after less than eight months in charge.

The 53-year-old, who replaced Ange Postecolgou, won only 13 of his 38 games at the helm and left the North London club languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone.

During a brief, trouble-filled spell in charge, Frank was unable to earn the backing of the Spurs faithful, with his tenure defined by numerous setbacks and awkward blunders including drinking from a coffee cup branded with the Arsenal badge.

However, Frank had enormous success at previous club Brentford during a memorable seven-year spell between 2018 and 2025, guiding the Bees into the Premier League and then establishing them as a competitive top-flight team, reaching a ninth-place finish in 2023.

The Dane won 132 of his 317 games in charge of Brentford and they finished as high as ninth in the Premier League under his tutelage in the 2022-23 season.

Frank stated in June that he had no intentions of taking a new job and opted to conduct media and punditry duties during the 2026 World Cup, but he now appears to be ready to jump back into management and embark on a fresh challenge with Crystal Palace.