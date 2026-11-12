Chelsea transfer news: Every Blues loan player ranked in minutes, quartet with less game time than Alejandro Garnacho

When Chelsea were searching for loan destinations for a wide array of their fringe players and starlets during the summer transfer window, they found themselves undertaking an elaborate operation.

With 24 players going elsewhere on a temporary basis, it was inevitable that some deals would bring less success than others.

Remarkably, five of the players who have recently departed Stamford Bridge are yet to reach 100 minutes for their respective clubs.

In sharp contrast, two teenagers have accumulated over 1,000 minutes, emphasising the different experiences that the players in question are having.

Here, Sports Mole reveals the amount of minutes that each of their loan players have racked up between the start of the campaign and the November international break.

Chelsea starlets developing in EFL

© Imago / Every Second Media

Chelsea chiefs are being rewarded for finding suitable EFL clubs for a number of their academy players.

Most notably, 17-year-old winger Ryan Kavuma-McQueen has reached 718 minutes across 14 games for Championship club Portsmouth.

With the teenager also starring in a well-performing side, there are encouraging signs that he can become a future Chelsea first-teamer.

The same applies to central midfielder Reggie Walsh, who has amassed 923 minutes across 14 games for League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

Left-back Ishe Samuels-Smith is also up to 803 minutes across 12 games for Notts County, finally kick-starting his career after a frustrating period at Swansea City in 2025-26.

Defender Kaiden Wilson sits at the top of Chelsea loan players minutes list with 1,431 minutes over 18 appearances for League Two team Rochdale.

Four Chelsea loan players with less minutes than Garnacho

© Imago / Action Plus

Much is being made of Alejandro Garnacho's situation at Aston Villa, and rightly so. The Argentine has racked up just 95 minutes across seven substitute outings.

However, there are four players - Shim Mheuka, Dujuan Richards, Landon Emenalo and Mykhaylo Mudryk - who have played even less minutes than Garnacho.

Chelsea will be frustrated that Mheuka and Emenalo are not getting more chances at Celtic. Despite their general inconsistency, Mheuka is yet to make a single senior start for the Glasgow giants.

How many Chelsea players can be satisfied with current loans?

There is an argument that as many as 15 players will be satisfied with their current situations out on loan.

Mamadou Sarr's time at Real Sociedad is going under the radar, with the Senegal international now up to 778 minutes across 10 games for the Spanish club.

Minutes of Chelsea's loan players ranked in order Wilson (Rochdale) - 1,431 minutes across 18 matches.

Harrison (AFC Wimbledon) - 1,095 minutes across 16 matches.

Walsh (Wigan Athletic) - 923 minutes across 14 matches.

Jorgensen (Strasbourg) - 900 minutes across 10 matches.

Samuels-Smith (Notts County) - 803 minutes across 12 matches.

Murray-Campbell (Kortrijk) - 782 minutes across 11 matches.

Sarr (Real Sociedad)- 778 minutes across 10 matches.

Disasi (Crystal Palace) - 753 minutes across 10 matches.

Curd (Boreham Wood) - 720 minutes across eight matches (two clean sheets).

Kavuma-McQueen (Portsmouth) - 718 minutes across 14 matches (G1/A2).

Antwi (Strasbourg) - 709 minutes across eight matches.

Merrick (Hartlepool United) - 572 minutes across seven matches (three clean sheets).

Essugo (Strasbourg) - 458 minutes across eight matches (G2/A1).

Satpaev (Burnley) - 388 minutes across seven matches.

Dyer (Chesterfield) - 374 minutes across 13 matches (A2).

Sanchez (Como) - 360 minutes across four matches.

Badiashile (Napoli) - 332 minutes across five matches.

Wiley (Preston North End) - 198 minutes across five matches (A1).

Derry (Sporting Lisbon) - 133 minutes across seven matches (A1).

Garnacho (Aston Villa) - 95 minutes across seven matches.

Mheuka (Celtic) - 80 minutes across eight matches.

Richards (AFC Wimbledon) - 54 minutes across two matches.

Emenalo (Celtic) - 39 minutes across two matches.

Mudryk (Tottenham Hotspur) - 16 minutes across one match.

Dario Essugo is also impressing at Strasbourg, contributing two goals and one assist from his 458 minutes in central midfield.

However, Jesse Derry is a clear example of someone who may be recalled in January, providing that the agreement with Sporting Lisbon include a break clause.

Derry has accumulated just 133 minutes across seven games for the Portuguese giants. Chelsea may look to find a suitable Championship club for the second half of the campaign, which would free up a foreign loan spot in the process.