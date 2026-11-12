Preview: Norway vs Wales - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams still in with a chance of making the quarter-finals of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League will lock horns on Saturday, with Norway hosting Wales.

Norway have actually lost each of their last three matches in Group A4 to give themselves a mountain to climb, while Wales have been beaten in three of their four games in the competition, but qualification for the final four is still possible at this stage.

Match preview

Norway have a record of one win and three defeats from their four matches in Group A4, with three points leaving them at the bottom of the section on three points.

The Red, White and Blues are fourth but are level on points with third-placed Wales and only three points behind second-placed Denmark, so it is still all to play for ahead of the final two matchdays in the group stage.

Stale Solbakken's side opened their Group A4 campaign with a 3-2 success over Denmark, but they have lost twice to Portugal and also to Wales in their last three games.

Norway need to beat both Wales and Denmark, and a victory over the latter would be especially important, as they would then lead the head-to-head tie-breaker, which could potentially be crucial when it comes to the final positions in the section.

National Team are competing in League A of the Nations League for the first time, so they are bidding to secure what would be a first-ever quarter-final position.

© Imago / Sportimage

Wales' route into the quarter-finals of the tournament is more complicated given that they have lost both games against Denmark, who therefore have the advantage in any head-to-head tiebreaker, which might be crucial after all of the fixtures have taken place.

Craig Bellamy's side had a difficult start to their Group A4 campaign, suffering back-to-back defeats to Portugal and Denmark at the end of September.

The Dragons then managed to post a 2-1 victory over Norway in their opening match of October, but they suffered a 1-0 loss to Denmark last time out.

Wales could join Denmark on six points with a win in this game, depending on what occurs between the Danes and Portugal, which would put them in a position to claim a top-two spot, but so much could still happen before the end of the section.

The Dragons have faced Norway on 12 occasions, boasting a record of four wins, four draws and four defeats, and they have actually been victorious in each of the last three matches between the two sides.

Norway Nations League form:

Norway form (all competitions):

Wales Nations League form:

Wales form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Norway have four players who are one booking away from missing the team's next match, including Martin Odegaard.

There are not expected to be any major surprises in the Norway side for this match, with Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa both expected to feature in the final third of the field.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is in line to win his 60th cap, and the striker will be looking to add to the 65 goals that he has scored for his country.

As for Wales, Benjamin Cabango and Sorba Thomas are both out of the match through suspension, while six other players are one booking away from being banned for the team's next fixture, including Ethan Ampadu.

Harry Wilson missed the team's last international period through injury, but the 29-year-old is available here and is set to start, while Daniel James could have a role through the middle against Norway.

Chris Mepham and Rubin Colwill are also potentially in line for starts on Saturday.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

Wales possible starting lineup:

Ward; N Williams, Mepham, Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, R Colwill; Johnson, Cullen, Wilson; D James

We say: Norway 2-1 Wales

Norway have struggled in the section so far, but we are expecting Haaland to help the hosts secure a vital three points on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.