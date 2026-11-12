Man Utd legend brands Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada conduct 'disgusting' following classless Michael Carrick dismissal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticised the club's treatment of outgoing head coach Michael Carrick.

With the Red Devils sitting 18th in the Premier League table, the decision has been made to part ways with their former midfielder, who took charge of first-team matters from Ruben Amorim in January.

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino is the clear favourite to take the reins at Old Trafford, with Man Utd supposedly reaching an agreement in principle for the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

That being said, it is understood that the 54-year-old could still be in the dugout for the Stars and Stripes as they face Haiti in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League over the next few days.

The highlight of Pochettino's career in England was undoubtedly taking Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019, with the Lilywhites eventually losing to Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

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Man Utd legend Neville slams 'disgusting' Ratcliffe, Berrada conduct

Speaking to Sky Sports News, ex-Manchester United defender Neville has branded the club's treatment of Carrick as "disgusting", insisting that the Red Devils have gone about their latest managerial dismissal in the wrong way.

"In the last 24-48 hours it has been spectacularly bad to be in Monaco as an executive (Omar Berrada) and an owner (Sir Jim Ratcliffe) whilst your manager, who is a club legend, is taking training on the pitch and simultaneously approaching the US Soccer Federation to approach Pochettino," said Neville.

"It is just quite simply disgusting. That falls well below the standard of what you would expect in any other business, in any other industry. It would be constructive dismissal and you would be getting sued.

"The optics of being in Monaco whilst the team, the staff, the people who are running the club on a day-to-day basis are in Manchester, it is just not good and it reflects badly on the leadership. I do not think anybody comes out of this well at all."

Carrick was relieved of his Man Utd duties after winning just three of 15 competitive matches at the beginning of the 2026-27 season, with the club in danger of experiencing a relegation battle this term.

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Man Utd's Monaco meeting as Carrick held down the fort

As alluded to by Neville, Manchester United CEO Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox visited co-owner Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday (November 11) to discuss the future of Carrick.

Wilcox and Berrada both advised the Red Devils' owner that the best course of action would be to dismiss the legendary midfielder after the club's worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years.

Whilst these meetings were taking place in Monte Carlo, Carrick remained at base and in position on the Carrington training pitches, coaching the first-teamers who are not involved on the international scene over the next week.